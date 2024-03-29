 Hip drop tackle rule: no thread about this that I see. Way more important than the kick off stuff | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Hip drop tackle rule: no thread about this that I see. Way more important than the kick off stuff

Basically, the new anti tackling rule will now speed up the total relinquishing of professional football all together.

It's over. You'll have to go to eBay to buy a helmet ,as though it's a ancient artifact.
Next step, Flags on QBs. The flag football pro bowl is simply predictive programming.

No players ever heard of a hip drop tackle. They just made the term up to sound authoritative and important.
No player wants this rule. It's simply an excuse to give your mind an excuse as to why no player got tackled.
Combine this with the kick off rules and you'll get better field position and higher scores.
This wasn't thought about recently. They've been planning it for years.
By 2030, all you'll have is baseball and basketball. Maybe hockey if you're lucky.
And those get into fights and no one's changing that game as drastically?
 
Overreact much bro :shrug:

Maybe kick returns that add excitement return without all the injury risk

Give it a chance

Or don't

Maybe football is not for you

Starting a thread about football going away in a Dolphins fan site is crazy

This will be in the Locker soon enough
 
