Historical debate: would Miami have beaten CHI in the 1985 Super Bowl?

So, after reading the thread on Biggest Disappointments, it really brought back a lot of memories, one of them being the loss vs New England in the 1985 AFC Championship. There is some debate to whether or not, had we beaten New England, we would have gone on to handle the Bears in the Super Bowl that year.

There is a lot of opinion that, since we beat them the first time, we would have won the second time in the Super Bowl. The argument being that we were a bad matchup for them/CHICAGO.
Since FA has slowed, I thought a little debate on this topic might be interesting, for those who were around then. Obviously, there is no right answer.
My feeling is this:
Chicago would have beaten Miami, and they would have won handily. Why?
-Miami won in the Orange Bowl on Monday Night propelled by a lot of emotion. Chicago couldn't match it. That same emotion wouldn't be there for a neutral site rematch.
-Miami, even though they won the Mon night game, couldn't stop Walter Payton.
-My feeling is that, in a Super Bowl re-match, Chicago would have adjusted to stop our attack, while Shula would have figured, we beat them a certain way, we'll go at them again the same way. I think that would have played into Chicago's hands.
-That Chicago defense was historically good and had a rough night in Miami. Miami had a lot of injuries that year, and zero running game, and the defense was a shell of that excellent 1983 Miami defense.

This isn't me trying to be negative. I honestly think, objectively, that 1985 Bears team was incredible, and would have dominated Miami in a Super Bowl. They would have had the emotional edge (payback for ruining their undefeated bid), the running game, and the defense.

What do you all think?
-Bopkin
 
SF Dolphin Fan

The question I have is how would Chicago have adjusted? In the Monday night game, Miami exposed the Bears one weakness. Their secondary wasn't very good. Marino's quick decision making and release negated the Chicago pass rush and Miami put up 30 by the half.

The Bears were designed to beat the run oriented teams of that decade, but Miami was really an outlier. This would have been a different matchup from 1984 when San Francisco had a talented and deep secondary.

I don't think Chicago would have gone six and seven DBs like the 49ers did. Who do you take out to put in lesser talent in the secondary?

So, I definitely think Miami puts up points. However, the Dolphins defense was average at best and I do think Walter Peyton would have had a big game.

In the end, Chicago was the better team. Could Miami have matched the energy on Monday night? How big of a difference would McMahon make? I think he played part of that game.

I'm going on a limb, though, and saying Miami 24-20. The game is about matchups and the Dolphins matched up well against Chicago.
 
SF Dolphin Fan said:
The question I have is how would Chicago have adjusted? In the Monday night game, Miami exposed the Bears one weakness. Their secondary wasn't very good. Marino's quick decision making and release negated the Chicago pass rush and Miami put up 30 by the half.

The Bears were designed to beat the run oriented teams of that decade, but Miami was really an outlier. This would have been a different matchup from 1984 when San Francisco had a talented and deep secondary.

I don't think Chicago would have gone six and seven DBs like the 49ers did. Who do you take out to put in lesser talent in the secondary?

So, I definitely think Miami puts up points. However, the Dolphins defense was average at best and I do think Walter Peyton would have had a big game.

In the end, Chicago was the better team. Could Miami have matched the energy on Monday night? How big of a difference would McMahon make? I think he played part of that game.

I'm going on a limb, though, and saying Miami 24-20. The game is about matchups and the Dolphins matched up well against Chicago.
I do think Chicago would have played more DBs. They didn't have to worry about a run game. Tony Nathan led the team with 667 yards that season. They could have pulled a LB and a DT and gone with extra DBs, they probably could have stopped a run game counter to that easily enough.
But you make good points about Marino's decision making and release. I would love to be able to see that matchup.
 
I don't think so.

But they would have given them more of a game than anyone else did.

Miami had everything going for them when they knocked them off, home game, defending the undefeated season etc...

That was Da Bears year.
 
The thing about Miami was, they were tailor made to beat the Bears defense. If you had to sit down and figure out a way to gain advantage the Miami offense was the best guess at the time.
 
