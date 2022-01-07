History is not kind to coaches

juniorseau55 said: If Flores returns as the coach he is more likely going to suffer the axe mid season. As much as I love Miami, coaches end up suffering from a horrible last season. Usually the trend is good first or second season. Then mediocre third and Fourth season. Unless this cycle changes I am not going to change my mind. Last season, and this season we did get some breaks that led us to almost contend in the playoffs. I am not sure we are gonna get those breaks next year, and it will be pretty bad. Just a gut feeling that is all. Click to expand...

I believe that if it wasn’t for the rebuild, Ross would probably let Flores go after this season since he went into this season saying he expected the Dolphins to make the playoffs this year.Yet when he signed Flores, he gave him a 5 year contract instead of the usual 4 year contract because they were starting the rebuild. So I expect him to stick with Flores and Grier and if the Dolphins don’t make the playoffs next year, I suspect both Grier and Flores will be shown the door and a new regime will be bought in based on who Ross’s friends recommend.The same friends and experts who have advised him on every hire he has made since becoming the owner of the Dolphins.