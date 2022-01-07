History is not kind to coaches

juniorseau55
If Flores returns as the coach he is more likely going to suffer the axe mid season. As much as I love Miami, coaches end up suffering from a horrible last season. Usually the trend is good first or second season. Then mediocre third and Fourth season. Unless this cycle changes I am not going to change my mind. Last season, and this season we did get some breaks that led us to almost contend in the playoffs. I am not sure we are gonna get those breaks next year, and it will be pretty bad. Just a gut feeling that is all.