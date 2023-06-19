History question: Don Shula-Dan Marino

First and foremost Bill Arnsparger leaving after Marino’s rookie season.



Additionally, Shula did not draft well. I recall an interview he said they drafted defensive players who weighed less under the belief heavier players would wear down in the heat playing in Miami and would perform better in the second half when games are won or lost. He acknowledged the lighter players were the ones who wore down taking on the much larger OL.



Also, when it comes to the draft, Miami was never bad enough to stock up on blue chip players. Miami had 3 top 10 picks during the Marino years. In 1989, they took Sammie Smith with #9 pick, 1990 took Richmond Webb with #9 pick, and in 1992 took Troy Vincent with #7 pick.



Marino certainly deserves some responsibility as he did not support the idea of running the ball and called audibles out of it. He also could have helped himself by putting more effort into selling play action.



The Super Bowl Miami lost against the 49ers following the 84 season was going up against one of the best teams in history and Walsh out-coached Shula employing 7 DBs. Shula didn’t have an answer for that and even though the 49ers were rushing 4, they were still getting to Marino. The defense was equally getting whipped. They were just better in all phases of the game that day.



Lastly, the Bills were pretty damn good during much of Marino’s career and had the better overall team.