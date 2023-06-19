History question: Don Shula-Dan Marino

dolfaneric12
As a younger Dolphins fan, this is something I've been wondering throughout the years: How did Shula not win a Super Bowl with Dan Marino?
I didn't start getting into football until 2002 when Ricky Williams joined the team so I don't know much about 80's and 90's Dolphins. I'm just amazed how Miami had the winningest coach and most prolific quarterback, yet only appeared in one Super Bowl together. Comparing other quarterback in the 1983 draft, John Elway appeared in 5 Super Bowl's and Jim Kelly appear in 4. We saw Tom Brady and Bill Belichick appear in them constantly and always made me wonder why Shula and Marino weren't able to make multiple appearances.
I know there are older fans on here and was just curious about your viewpoint on this. Appreciate everyone!
