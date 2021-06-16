"Hit me on the head with a hammer before i draft a dumb football player"

Whats the biggest knock on Tua that no one seems to talk about?



How bout the 13 he scored on his wonderlic. and i think the second attempt got him an 18? It seems most people in the modern NFL dont put so much of an emphasis on that test,

but for what its worth there has never been a QB that scored below a 22 and has won atleast one superbowl in the past 30 some odd years.



I am convinced we have a good enough team to get us into the playoffs. However, when it comes to elite defensive coordinators like greg williams and even our own brian flore.... it almost doesnt matter how much talent you have around you and

how athletic your QB is. You gotta make pre snap reads like all great QBs do.



And for the record,



I swear to god i'm not joking/trolling when i'd trade for Derek Carr at this point. He's someone that actually loves football and wants to win. And no its not a knee jerk panic

reaction of that 5 int day.



Oh yeah and i've been lurking on these forums for quite some time. I think that photo of tanny is from his rookie season lol.