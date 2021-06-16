 "Hit me on the head with a hammer before i draft a dumb football player" | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

"Hit me on the head with a hammer before i draft a dumb football player"

Whats the biggest knock on Tua that no one seems to talk about?

How bout the 13 he scored on his wonderlic. and i think the second attempt got him an 18? It seems most people in the modern NFL dont put so much of an emphasis on that test,
but for what its worth there has never been a QB that scored below a 22 and has won atleast one superbowl in the past 30 some odd years.

I am convinced we have a good enough team to get us into the playoffs. However, when it comes to elite defensive coordinators like greg williams and even our own brian flore.... it almost doesnt matter how much talent you have around you and
how athletic your QB is. You gotta make pre snap reads like all great QBs do.

And for the record,

I swear to god i'm not joking/trolling when i'd trade for Derek Carr at this point. He's someone that actually loves football and wants to win. And no its not a knee jerk panic
reaction of that 5 int day.

Oh yeah and i've been lurking on these forums for quite some time. I think that photo of tanny is from his rookie season lol.
 
Sorry man. he's depreciating at a rapid rate and bottlenecking the team. i cant take it any more :-(
 
um, based on his reading comprehension. I'm not hating on the kid he probably has a legit disability that people arent talking about. Like dyslexia or some **** how else do you score a 13?
 
fishfanmiami said:
What ?

They have had 2 practices and you have already come to this conclusion
Click to expand...
lol did you even watch last season? It's not Flo's fault for throwing him in there. These are gladiators not ballarinas gimme a freakin break.
 
Finsational said:
I swear I have to hold a gun to my head so I don't slit my throat after reading some of the remarks on this board.
Click to expand...
Alcohol my friend alcohol is the only way to manage through some of these posts. Reading the OPs post is going to cost my liver 3 beers.
 
