Hit that hurt Tua?

Seems likely this was the hit that did it, kid got ****ing torpedoed by a guy who just came back from a PED suspension.
Truth. Visualizing this new GM being objective without his ego invested and purging Tua and his bloated contract. The sooner he's gone the better!Doesn’t matter what play it was, he’s a soft player and not on the field again when it matters
Hopefully we’ll be a competitive team once again when we can unload him and this regime who brought him in
The New York Mets a couple of years ago under new ownership signed Verlander and Scherzer, two future HOF pitchers past their prime but still had a lot to offer. It didn't work out, they didn't get along, didn't pitch well at all and the season was run into the ground.