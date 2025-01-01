Hit that hurt Tua?

AquaBlissed888 said: Truth. Visualizing this new GM being objective without his ego invested and purging Tua and his bloated contract. The sooner he's gone the better! Click to expand...

The New York Mets a couple of years ago under new ownership signed Verlander and Scherzer, two future HOF pitchers past their prime but still had a lot to offer. It didn’t work out, they didn’t get along, didn’t pitch well at all and the season was run into the ground.But, owner Steve Cohen wasn’t content, he had them traded by the deadline and in return got 7 top 100 prospects. Cohen saw that this wasn’t gonna work and had his GM Stearns ship their asses out. He didn’t care how much money these guys were owed he said goodbye. The following year Mets played the Dodgers in the NL championshipNow, the NFL is structured a bit differently than MLB, and in the Fins situation getting rid of Tua won’t fetch the kind of return the Mets got, but at the same time you have to know when to cut bait. If Cohen owned the Fins, Tua, Grier and McD would be history, he wouldn’t let this sham play out and waste any more time than already spent on this clown show