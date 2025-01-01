 Hit that hurt Tua? | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Hit that hurt Tua?

BONG SHULA

BONG SHULA

Starter
Club Member
Joined
Feb 26, 2007
Messages
4,762
Reaction score
11,952
Location
Ottawa, Canada
Seems likely this was the hit that did it, kid got ****ing torpedoed by a guy who just came back from a PED suspension.


 
Doesn’t matter what play it was, he’s a soft player and not on the field again when it matters
Hopefully we’ll be a competitive team once again when we can unload him and this regime who brought him in
 
There's he is with this high self awareness on display, going head first again! How foolish... Oof not the brightest guy and this lack of awareness is one of many reasons why I would have never extended him. It is what it is now.
 
EasyRider said:
Doesn’t matter what play it was, he’s a soft player and not on the field again when it matters
Hopefully we’ll be a competitive team once again when we can unload him and this regime who brought him in
Click to expand...
Truth. Visualizing this new GM being objective without his ego invested and purging Tua and his bloated contract. The sooner he's gone the better!
 
Or... we build the oline in the draft and make sure everything is picture perfect so we can continue Tua's dink and dunk legacy with McDaniel. All while being in cap hell with this contract. How promising 🙄
 
AquaBlissed888 said:
Truth. Visualizing this new GM being objective without his ego invested and purging Tua and his bloated contract. The sooner he's gone the better!
Click to expand...
The New York Mets a couple of years ago under new ownership signed Verlander and Scherzer, two future HOF pitchers past their prime but still had a lot to offer. It didn’t work out, they didn’t get along, didn’t pitch well at all and the season was run into the ground.

But, owner Steve Cohen wasn’t content, he had them traded by the deadline and in return got 7 top 100 prospects. Cohen saw that this wasn’t gonna work and had his GM Stearns ship their asses out. He didn’t care how much money these guys were owed he said goodbye. The following year Mets played the Dodgers in the NL championship

Now, the NFL is structured a bit differently than MLB, and in the Fins situation getting rid of Tua won’t fetch the kind of return the Mets got, but at the same time you have to know when to cut bait. If Cohen owned the Fins, Tua, Grier and McD would be history, he wouldn’t let this sham play out and waste any more time than already spent on this clown show
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Back
Top Bottom