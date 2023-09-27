Holland and Elliott

Shout out to these two players, Elliott and Howard for their stellar play up to this point in the season.



Both have been outstanding, in their assignments so far. Howard is the Rover, who plays all over the field. Whereas, Elliot plays the deep safety roll and does an excellent job of covering the backend of the secondary.



As I rewatched both the New England and Denver games, Elliott has stood out with his ability to pass defend, knocking several passes down in coverage. He's an excellent tackler too. Great F/A pick up by Miami.



As for Holland, he's been asked, to do a lot within this defense. He covers, he plays close to LOS, he blitzes and also tackles very well. He's becoming a do it all safety for Miami.



This just might be the best Safety Combo Miami has had in quite some time. They really play well together. It's beautiful to watch.