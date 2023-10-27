 Holland Getting Close | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Holland Getting Close

Red yellow orange black or blue
 
Are y'all concerned it might be somebody else at LG? Somebody whose last name might start with the letter " E ", perhaps? ;-)

ForksPhin said:
Hopefully the Connor Williams update was “he’s playing.” And hopefully the left guard plan is named “Robert Jones.”
circumstances said:
Didn't listen. What is the all-important LG plan?
Jones was a MAULER in preseason, but was likely going against scrubs. Would rather see him than Cotton, though. Let's see what he has.
 
Beach Bum said:
Are y'all concerned it might be somebody else at LG? Somebody whose last name might start with the letter " E ", perhaps? ;-)
if connor is back at center, yes.

wouldn't eich be first man up at LG?

unfortunately, the last time we (I) saw him play at LG he was playing it less effectively than he appeared to play center this season.
 
circumstances said:
if connor is back at center, yes.

wouldn't eich be first man up at LG?

unfortunately, the last time we (I) saw him play at LG he was playing it less effectively than he appeared to play center this season.
When was that? Eich played fine against Atlanta (14 plays with the starters), then was injured in practice, then didn't play any more significant time LG that I can remember. Next time we saw him was in the Broncos game midway through at Center. Then starts at Center while Williams was injured. Did I miss a game with Eich at LG?
 
Brandon Jones has none of the skills or athleticism needed to fill in for Holland. I really hope Holland can play.
 
