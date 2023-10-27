Holland Getting Close

Fin-Loco
Hopefully the Connor Williams update was “he’s playing.” And hopefully the left guard plan is named “Robert Jones.”
Didn't listen. What is the all-important LG plan?
DON'T YOU DARE PUT THAT EVIL ON MEAre y'all concerned it might be somebody else at LG? Somebody whose last name might start with the letter " E ", perhaps? ;-)
if connor is back at center, yes.Are y'all concerned it might be somebody else at LG? Somebody whose last name might start with the letter " E ", perhaps? ;-)
RJ > CottonHopefully the Connor Williams update was “he’s playing.” And hopefully the left guard plan is named “Robert Jones.”
When was that? Eich played fine against Atlanta (14 plays with the starters), then was injured in practice, then didn't play any more significant time LG that I can remember. Next time we saw him was in the Broncos game midway through at Center. Then starts at Center while Williams was injured. Did I miss a game with Eich at LG?if connor is back at center, yes.
wouldn't eich be first man up at LG?
unfortunately, the last time we (I) saw him play at LG he was playing it less effectively than he appeared to play center this season.
