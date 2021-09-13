 Holland HIGHEST Graded Rookie In LEAGUE Week One | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Holland HIGHEST Graded Rookie In LEAGUE Week One

royalshank

royalshank

Not a Game-Changer
Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
Mar 13, 2006
Messages
16,174
Reaction score
11,666
Location
New Jersey
Played well. Not in the stats he blew a coverage where Jones let his man go and Holland was supposed to pick him up and didn’t. But, a nice first game for sure.
 
TrinidadDolfan

TrinidadDolfan

1st Team All-Pro
Club Member
Joined
Mar 13, 2006
Messages
2,401
Reaction score
3,513
Location
Trinidad
We are rising and the Karma is with us. Fitz throws Tua under the bus in the off-season, Fitz out week 1 with a hip injury. It’s clear
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top Bottom