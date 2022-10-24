Holland Interception Should Have Been a Pick 6

Can't-Miss Play: Jevon Holland gets an Interception Miami Dolphins safety Jevon Holland gets an interception against Pittsburgh Steelers in the fourth quarter.

Holland let Pickett run him out of bounds. Holland has to be faster than that. Pickett was the only one left to beat, Baker for some reason starts celebrating instead of running with Holland as a blocker. Of course this all leads to Miami just running off about 20 seconds and a punt.