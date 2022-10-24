 Holland Interception Should Have Been a Pick 6 | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Holland Interception Should Have Been a Pick 6

Dolph N.Fan

Dolph N.Fan

Sep 11, 2010
Columbus, OH
Holland let Pickett run him out of bounds. Holland has to be faster than that. Pickett was the only one left to beat, Baker for some reason starts celebrating instead of running with Holland as a blocker. Of course this all leads to Miami just running off about 20 seconds and a punt.

