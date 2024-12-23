 Holland is a waste of any assignment... | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Holland is a waste of any assignment...

NBP81 said:
Dude is playing for his next contract and is doing an horrible job at it... I'm happy for the win but holy **** it really sucks we don't have the resources to bench his ass...
Agreed. I was low key happy he didn't get that last second INT.

He is gone next year IMO
 
He misses more tackles than Poyer. It is really something. When an opposing offensive player is out in space and #8 is closing in, my 9-year old son immediately puts his hands over his head. Even he is expects a missed tackle. Also, if you look at the majority of big plays in the passing game by opposing teams…. You’ll likely find Holland blowing an assignment.

Holland, like Tyreek, is one of those weird cryptic social media trolls. I think he was upset that he wasn’t extended prior to the season. He’s been milking it from the start of the season making business decisions on the field.

I went from must re-sign, to maybe at the right price, to GTFO and get me a comp pick.
 
Michael Scott said:
We should have kept Minkah. We would have never been in a position to need Holland.
 
If Bynum from Minnesota hits the open market he’d be my top target. I’d also consider drafting a safety high, really like Xavier Watts from ND and Kamari Ramsey from USC. Need to add 3 guys in the offseason. Position must be overhauled.
 
royalshank said:
We should have kept Minkah. We would have never been in a position to need Holland.
It’s really unfortunate because for all the negative things we can say about McDaniel….. he would have handled the Minkah situation differently. We had an ass in charge and he wasn’t “bowing down” to anyone.

We also should have re-signed Elliot as many of us endorsed.
 
Michael Scott said:
Just unacceptable for someone with his talent to be playing so poorly.
 
WCUPUNK said:
I am so happy we didn’t pay him in the offseason. No idea what has happened to him this year but he has fallen off a cliff. Wonder if Poyer’s suck is contagious.
Seemed to me that after he got hurt last year he never was the same player. I thought he lost a step but there was something else wrong with his game and I can't quite put a finger on what it was. He just went from a playmaker to a playmisser.
 
NBP81 said:
Dude is playing for his next contract and is doing an horrible job at it... I'm happy for the win but holy **** it really sucks we don't have the resources to bench his ass...
He hasn’t really been much of a factor since his rookie year. Right now he’s actually pathetic.
 
