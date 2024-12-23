Holland is a waste of any assignment...

He misses more tackles than Poyer. It is really something. When an opposing offensive player is out in space and #8 is closing in, my 9-year old son immediately puts his hands over his head. Even he is expects a missed tackle. Also, if you look at the majority of big plays in the passing game by opposing teams…. You’ll likely find Holland blowing an assignment.
Holland, like Tyreek, is one of those weird cryptic social media trolls. I think he was upset that he wasn’t extended prior to the season. He’s been milking it from the start of the season making business decisions on the field.
I went from must re-sign, to maybe at the right price, to GTFO and get me a comp pick.