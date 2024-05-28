 Holland is not a $20 mill/year guy | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Holland is not a $20 mill/year guy

sports.yahoo.com

Jevon Holland: Contract talks ‘on the back burner’ for now

Jevon Holland says extensions talks with the Dolphins are on hold while the team works on a deal for Tua Tagovailoa.
sports.yahoo.com

I know. Some here like Holland. I get it.

The issue though is whether or not he is a $20 mill/yr guy. Not for me. For that kind of money I’d look for another player. You can get three to four guys who play like Holland for $5 mill per year. He isn’t that good, in my book. Not $20 mill/year good.

And no. I won’t provide names of possible replacements. That’s Grier’s job.
 
