Holland is not a $20 mill/year guy

Jevon Holland: Contract talks ‘on the back burner’ for now
Jevon Holland says extensions talks with the Dolphins are on hold while the team works on a deal for Tua Tagovailoa.
sports.yahoo.com
I know. Some here like Holland. I get it.
The issue though is whether or not he is a $20 mill/yr guy. Not for me. For that kind of money I’d look for another player. You can get three to four guys who play like Holland for $5 mill per year. He isn’t that good, in my book. Not $20 mill/year good.
And no. I won’t provide names of possible replacements. That’s Grier’s job.