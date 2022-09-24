 Holland's Hit on Duvernay Most Underrated Play of the game | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Holland's Hit on Duvernay Most Underrated Play of the game

C

ChitownPhins28

Active Roster
Joined
Dec 9, 2019
Messages
2,901
Reaction score
3,552
Age
51
Location
Aurora IL
Taking that speedster out of the game mightve been the most underrated play of the day.
That Duvernay dude is FAST AF and his absence mightve been a huge factor in Miami D's ability to end some drives and get Tua back on the field.
 
C

ChitownPhins28

Active Roster
Joined
Dec 9, 2019
Messages
2,901
Reaction score
3,552
Age
51
Location
Aurora IL
With Bateman and Andrews being Beasts, one more weapon for LJax in the 4th quarter couldve been one too many for Miami's secondary to handle. Knocking Duvernay out allowed closer coverage to these other guys.

My 02.
 
PHINSfan

PHINSfan

FinHeaven VIP
Joined
Dec 29, 2004
Messages
2,881
Reaction score
1,105
Age
59
Location
Broward, Fl.
Nope.... while I agree that him going out was a good advantage for us, I must say that it was Tua's heroics in the 4th quarter that won us that game.
 
BennySwella

BennySwella

We need better LB's
Joined
Dec 1, 2005
Messages
5,441
Reaction score
6,820
Location
Miami
I am on to Buffalo at this point, I hope the team is too, or it may be be a long Sunday.
 
C

ChitownPhins28

Active Roster
Joined
Dec 9, 2019
Messages
2,901
Reaction score
3,552
Age
51
Location
Aurora IL
Well, I should've titled this 'Most Underrated Play Of the Day'.
I didn't mean the title play was more important than one of the scoring play.
 
Durango2020

Durango2020

Active Roster
Joined
Dec 15, 2020
Messages
877
Reaction score
1,843
Location
USA
I love Holland, he's my favorite player. He's a hard hitter and will make you pay if you cross him.
 
Atila

Atila

Atila - the freshmaker.
Club Member
Joined
Mar 5, 2004
Messages
5,535
Reaction score
2,148
Location
Los Angeles, CA
Didn’t even seem like a big hit. Surprising that it knocked him out of the game.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top Bottom