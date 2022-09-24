Holland's Hit on Duvernay Most Underrated Play of the game

ChitownPhins28
Taking that speedster out of the game mightve been the most underrated play of the day.
That Duvernay dude is FAST AF and his absence mightve been a huge factor in Miami D's ability to end some drives and get Tua back on the field.
