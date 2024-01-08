Holy Overreaction….

It's not an overreaction to expect better from a team that is supposed to be better than what they've shown us. The Dolphins had a three game lead in the division with six weeks remaining and completely squandered it.



Yes, injuries have devastated the team. Injuries also devastated the team last year. That's on this team's strength and conditioning coaches and regiment.



Tua in every "big game" since his rookie season has played pedestrian at best and horrible at worst. 2020 benched against the Raiders and completely flops against the Bills in a win and in scenario. I can forgive that since it's his rookie season. 2021, an abhorrent game against the Titans to keep the playoff hopes alive. I can forgive that because the offense is run by cavemen and the coach hates him. 2022, a woeful December where the team goes winless - Brock Purdy awakens against San Fran, he lays an egg against a battered Chargers team fighting for their playoff lives, disappears in the 4th quarter against the Bills, and gets his second concussion against the Packers. I get doubts in my mind but McDaniel has elevated his play so much you give him the benefit of the doubt.



In 2023, in games against the upper echelon of the NFL, the offense is stagnant. You can blame it on poor playcalling (which is definitely happening), but it also doesn't help when your now 4th year quarterback is making poor throw after poor throw, throwing hospital balls that routinely send his all world receiver tandem to the sidelines limping because he's thrown it five yards over their head in triple coverage.



He was pedestrian in the Dallas game. Offense had to settle for FIVE field goals. He made a couple good throws on the final drive, which I will give him credit for. But these last two games have laid his ability out onto the table for everyone to see. He panics when his first read isn't there. Forces bad passes in impossibly tight windows. Airmails plenty of balls, endangering his receivers. If he drives against the Bills tonight and ties it, perhaps that shadow of a doubt remains. But after another hospital pass to Tyreek which sends him limping to the sidelines, he forces a bad ball in double coverage to Chase Claypool. Picked, game over, on what could have been a legacy drive for him.



He is not it. And it hurts me to say it, as I was rooting for him so much.