 Holy Overreaction…. | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Holy Overreaction….

travisg772

travisg772

Rookie
Joined
Dec 7, 2008
Messages
120
Reaction score
64
First and foremost half of you wanted to lose to play KC anyway but let’s get to the point.

21… that’s the total number of players that were out since we started. That’s the most in the NFL and I don’t care who you are, but when you have interior D line players playing edge, or Melvin playing in coverage it’s going to be a touch game.

Tyreek has been dropping clutch throws.

McDaniel and Tua has led this team better than we have seen in over a decade.

Yes we lost but there are so many factors that were against us. Our fan base is trash and confidence is huge. Rally behind this team and show support or speak your mind when the season is over.
 
Whatever dude. The defense didn't kill us tonight because Josh Allen kept turning it over and making mistakes to end drives. All we had to do was generate some offense and we win. Tua did absolutely NOTHING in the second half. Our best player dropped passes like it was his job. We didn't lose this game because everyone on defense got injured. We lost because Tua flat out **** the bed in the second half. Buffalo was missing a ton of key defensive players too. He couldn't exploit the Douglas injury at CB. Tua isn't the guy.
 
Dude. Some of your points are good but Tua’s throw that ended the game? It was disgusting. No run plays really in the 2nd half except on 2nd and 30 and 3rd and 25 ? McDaniel and Tua - those great leaders - got the yips (again) and choked under pressure.
 
royalshank said:
Dude. Some of your points are good but Tua’s throw that ended the game? It was disgusting. No run plays really in the 2nd half except on 2nd and 30 and 3rd and 25 ? McDaniel and Tua - those great leaders - got the yips (again) and choked under pressure.
Click to expand...
Hard to run when bills Controlled the clock and we flopped in special teams. Kind of derails your plans.
 
travisg772 said:
First and foremost half of you wanted to lose to play KC anyway but let’s get to the point.

21… that’s the total number of players that were out since we started. That’s the most in the NFL and I don’t care who you are, but when you have interior D line players playing edge, or Melvin playing in coverage it’s going to be a touch game.

Tyreek has been dropping clutch throws.

McDaniel and Tua has led this team better than we have seen in over a decade.

Yes we lost but there are so many factors that were against us. Our fan base is trash and confidence is huge. Rally behind this team and show support or speak your mind when the season is over.
Click to expand...
You have your head up your aZZ
 
Offense did not score enough points. You can erase any paragraph that contain defensive excuses.
By the way, offense did not score enough in Baltimore either even tho the defense was a shtshow,
 
dunegoon said:
Hard to run when bills Controlled the clock and we flopped in special teams. Kind of derails your plans.
Click to expand...
Yes. Had we not gone 3 and out like crazy - because we were throwing - perhaps they wouldn’t have controlled the clock. After Wilkins got the fumble we went 3 and out w three throws.
 
I'm as much as a fanboy as anyone. This team stinks and Tua isn't a leader.
 
It's not an overreaction to expect better from a team that is supposed to be better than what they've shown us. The Dolphins had a three game lead in the division with six weeks remaining and completely squandered it.

Yes, injuries have devastated the team. Injuries also devastated the team last year. That's on this team's strength and conditioning coaches and regiment.

Tua in every "big game" since his rookie season has played pedestrian at best and horrible at worst. 2020 benched against the Raiders and completely flops against the Bills in a win and in scenario. I can forgive that since it's his rookie season. 2021, an abhorrent game against the Titans to keep the playoff hopes alive. I can forgive that because the offense is run by cavemen and the coach hates him. 2022, a woeful December where the team goes winless - Brock Purdy awakens against San Fran, he lays an egg against a battered Chargers team fighting for their playoff lives, disappears in the 4th quarter against the Bills, and gets his second concussion against the Packers. I get doubts in my mind but McDaniel has elevated his play so much you give him the benefit of the doubt.

In 2023, in games against the upper echelon of the NFL, the offense is stagnant. You can blame it on poor playcalling (which is definitely happening), but it also doesn't help when your now 4th year quarterback is making poor throw after poor throw, throwing hospital balls that routinely send his all world receiver tandem to the sidelines limping because he's thrown it five yards over their head in triple coverage.

He was pedestrian in the Dallas game. Offense had to settle for FIVE field goals. He made a couple good throws on the final drive, which I will give him credit for. But these last two games have laid his ability out onto the table for everyone to see. He panics when his first read isn't there. Forces bad passes in impossibly tight windows. Airmails plenty of balls, endangering his receivers. If he drives against the Bills tonight and ties it, perhaps that shadow of a doubt remains. But after another hospital pass to Tyreek which sends him limping to the sidelines, he forces a bad ball in double coverage to Chase Claypool. Picked, game over, on what could have been a legacy drive for him.

He is not it. And it hurts me to say it, as I was rooting for him so much.
 
I don't get emotional over sports. I'm totally rational. The results speak for themselves. That's all I need in any argument. It's all about wins and losses. Not empty stats. They run a sloppy offense that loses against good teams. I have the records to prove it.
 
I’m still in on both McDaniel and Tua. Not going to diminish making the playoffs 2 years in a row. Cuz where this organization has been the last 2 decades, it’s in a step in the right direction.

But you wanna see a better fight against good teams. Because in the playoffs, that’s what the competition will be. Execution has to be better. Lets see what happens next Sunday.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Back
Top Bottom