Holy Overreaction….

First and foremost half of you wanted to lose to play KC anyway but let’s get to the point.
21… that’s the total number of players that were out since we started. That’s the most in the NFL and I don’t care who you are, but when you have interior D line players playing edge, or Melvin playing in coverage it’s going to be a touch game.
Tyreek has been dropping clutch throws.
McDaniel and Tua has led this team better than we have seen in over a decade.
Yes we lost but there are so many factors that were against us. Our fan base is trash and confidence is huge. Rally behind this team and show support or speak your mind when the season is over.
