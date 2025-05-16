Holy Purdy - I Didn't Think The 49ers Would Do It

Sources: Purdy, 49ers reach 5-year, $265M deal Brock Purdy, the last pick in the 2022 NFL draft who has gone on to become a Pro Bowler, is finalizing a 5-year, $265M deal with the 49ers, sources told ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Purdy's deal might not be the top of today's market, but it is close, and still a ton of money. If this story is right (link below), 5 and $265mm ($53mm AAV) with $181mm guaranteed. You don't know for sure until the small print is out, but wow. In compare, Tua got $167mm guaranteed, and an AAV of $53mm as well. They seem to have more or less copied Tua's contract, with an extra year added.Personally I still do not get it. Some argue the market is the market, this is what you have to pay to keep the QB.My instinct was the 49ers would break the mold, and be the first team to say something akin to "You know what, I am not paying this type of money to a QB that is not elite. Once you do this, given the pressure it puts on payroll, you end up with too little talent on the rest of the roster and the non-elite QB will not be able to carry the team, and you are signing up for many years of average, at best."Further, who were the 49ers bidding against? Was there another team that was really going to offer Purdy this kind of money if he hit the open market? I struggle to believe that too.On the other hand, to be fair, the 49ers have won big games against good teams with Purdy back there as well. Two deep playoff runs, including a Super Bowl appearance. Purdy has a career 96 rating in the playoffs. He may be better than I am giving him credit for being. He does seem to be a gamer and shows up in bigger games, and he seems to be a good leader as well.Basically, the 49ers seem to have gotten to the same spot contractually with Purdy that the Dolphins got to with Tua. It will be interesting how it works out for the 49ers going forward, and it will be interesting how years 2 and 3 of Tua's new deal work out for us. The 49ers were good with Purdy on his rookie deal, and they did have deep playoff runs and the aforementioned Super Bowl appearance, but the going gets tougher now that the QB is paid, and the QB is going to have to do a lot more on his own.The question we will never know the answer to is if team's sign these deal for football reasons, or marketing/PR reasons. They may fully believe in the QB and what they are doing, or they may just find this a preferable alternative to going to the bottom and starting all over again knowing it is a crapshoot to find a QB, and they could do a lot worse and be in a bad spot with no QB for a long time, which is a position many teams find themselves in. This happened to the Dolphins for a long period of time too. Beyond my ability to know how teams think about this stuff.