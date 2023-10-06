Holy Regression Batman - Look At Some Of The Stats In This Article

What do people think is going on, with all of these guys? Yuck! To the degree people blame Fangio, and I have been critical of him too, it can't all be on him, can it? Some of this stuff is pure 1x1 can you do your job or not? Can Chubb beat the opposing LT or not? Can Wilkins beat the center or guard, or not? Can David Long cover, or not? Can Jerome Baker do anything? I think. Can it all be scheme and the coaching that accounts for the regression? The regression is so broad, and across so many players on the defense, I am frankly perplexed, to be honest. Some of these guys have been pretty good for a long time, and now all the sudden, stink. Thoughts?