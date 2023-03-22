Holy Smokes – DJ Fluker Looks Fantastic

D.J. Fluker's insane body transformation ahead of NFL comeback attempt OVER two years on from his last NFL appearance and D.J. Fulker looks almost unrecognizable. Formerly a first-round pick out of Alabama, 32-year-old Fluker hasn’t played since the 2020 postsea…

Probably won’t cost much and would look awful nice on the right side of our offensive line. He’d be excellent veteran competition for Jackson (and will beat him out allowing Jackson and Lamm to compete for swing tackle spot). I mean just look at Fluker’s physique. He’s probably light enough to really move in McDaniel’s offense.Then go out and add Matt Feiler for competition with Liam Eichenberg and I think you’re Oline would be set. Maybe pick up a back up LT in the draft for the long term.Our Oline would look like this:Armstead | Matt Feiler | Williams | Hunt | FlukerJackson | Eichenberg | Feeney | Jones | LammKeeping 10 Olinemen for depth because Armstead’s situation is up and down and Eichenberg and Jackson are ? as well. How’s that for a deep and solid Oline? (which is what you MUST have if you want to make a run.