Holy Smokes – DJ Fluker Looks Fantastic

miamirw

miamirw

Pro Bowler
Joined
Mar 15, 2004
Messages
2,648
Reaction score
218
www.the-sun.com

D.J. Fluker's insane body transformation ahead of NFL comeback attempt

OVER two years on from his last NFL appearance and D.J. Fulker looks almost unrecognizable. Formerly a first-round pick out of Alabama, 32-year-old Fluker hasn’t played since the 2020 postsea…
www.the-sun.com www.the-sun.com

Probably won’t cost much and would look awful nice on the right side of our offensive line. He’d be excellent veteran competition for Jackson (and will beat him out allowing Jackson and Lamm to compete for swing tackle spot). I mean just look at Fluker’s physique. He’s probably light enough to really move in McDaniel’s offense.

Then go out and add Matt Feiler for competition with Liam Eichenberg and I think you’re Oline would be set. Maybe pick up a back up LT in the draft for the long term.

Our Oline would look like this:

Armstead | Matt Feiler | Williams | Hunt | Fluker
Jackson | Eichenberg | Feeney | Jones | Lamm

Keeping 10 Olinemen for depth because Armstead’s situation is up and down and Eichenberg and Jackson are ? as well. How’s that for a deep and solid Oline? (which is what you MUST have if you want to make a run.
 
I don't normally react when I see a former lineman shedding some weight, but Dayyyyuummmm. He looks better than anyone currently playing in the league. He's a svelte 330! And he was good when he was playing at 340. Imagine when he gets to 325 - most of it muscle.
 
M

Marino2.0

Club Member
Joined
Apr 30, 2017
Messages
2,504
Reaction score
7,133
He looks great, but these comeback attempts so rarely work out. The quality of competition in the NFL is just too high to step away for 24 months and catch back up.

But we have a pressing need so I’d give him a minimum deal and let him compete.
 
My lord, can you imagine seeing that coming through the A gap?
 
Definitely looks in great shape. Not sure if his limited time here before left an impression either way, but we need cheap depth.
 
