Home Game Tickets

Hi all. I'm travelling to USA from Australia for work in November and looking at a detour via Miami for the home game vs Raiders. What are the people's advice on ticketing options?

I've purchased through Seat Geek before at another venue which worked well. Limited choice at the moment so wondering if more or less come available via resale as we get closer to the season? Travelling solo and single seats seem a bit more challenging with resales.
 
Might want to get established on Dolphins Twitter if you are looking to pick them up within a week or two of the game.
 
