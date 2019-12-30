Honest Upgrade or Wasted Pick?

What are our options? Let's be open minded and think this through.



We currently have Fitzpatrick and Josh Rosen



These are the top QBs in the draft:

Joe Burrow (goes to cincy)

Tua Tagovailoa (major injury)

Justin Herbert (it factor?)

Jordan Love (good project maybe)

Jake Fromm (ceiling doesn't seem high, weak arm)

Jalen Hurts (mostly a runner, but interesting)

Jacob Eason (doesn't seem too smart, strong arm)



Joe Burrow will go #1 most likely. Tua would be a nice option healthy for us, but the injury is pretty bad, worse than most people think. Picking him after this injury is looking like a roll of the dice (just my opinion). If you are not familiar with the extent of the injury, I urge you to watch this video

After Joe Burrow and a healthy Tua, it's a pretty big drop off.



The question now in my mind is are any of the QBs after Burrow and Tua an upgrade over Josh Rosen who this staff (and Fitzpatrick) have said is improving every day? I'm not mentioning Fitzpatrick because he is a temporary solution and I want this discussion to be about youth at the position.



Whether you think highly of Rosen or not, can you honestly say any of the QBs after Burrow or a healthy Tua are better and worth a pick? In my opinion, the answer is no. I think we either roll the dice on Tua or don't draft a QB. What do you think? Let's compare some of these QBs.