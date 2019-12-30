Honest Upgrade or Wasted Pick?

BigOuch

BigOuch

What are our options? Let's be open minded and think this through.

We currently have Fitzpatrick and Josh Rosen

These are the top QBs in the draft:
Joe Burrow (goes to cincy)
Tua Tagovailoa (major injury)
Justin Herbert (it factor?)
Jordan Love (good project maybe)
Jake Fromm (ceiling doesn't seem high, weak arm)
Jalen Hurts (mostly a runner, but interesting)
Jacob Eason (doesn't seem too smart, strong arm)

Joe Burrow will go #1 most likely. Tua would be a nice option healthy for us, but the injury is pretty bad, worse than most people think. Picking him after this injury is looking like a roll of the dice (just my opinion). If you are not familiar with the extent of the injury, I urge you to watch this video
After Joe Burrow and a healthy Tua, it's a pretty big drop off.

The question now in my mind is are any of the QBs after Burrow and Tua an upgrade over Josh Rosen who this staff (and Fitzpatrick) have said is improving every day? I'm not mentioning Fitzpatrick because he is a temporary solution and I want this discussion to be about youth at the position.

Whether you think highly of Rosen or not, can you honestly say any of the QBs after Burrow or a healthy Tua are better and worth a pick? In my opinion, the answer is no. I think we either roll the dice on Tua or don't draft a QB. What do you think? Let's compare some of these QBs.
 
Ruckus45

Ruckus45

We the fans just don't know about Rosen. We think we do, but ultimately it's Flo who sees him in practice and will evaluate him in the preseason next year. Does he just need a year in the system for it to click? Does he not have the leadership he needs?

Tough so say, but the answer will be clear at the draft. Draft a QB high and the answer is a no to Rosen. No QB drafted and they believe he's the real deal.
 
Heinegrabber

Heinegrabber

With this staff I would take the best skill set at QB. No the highest winning percent or Heisman but the best skill set. We clearly have coaching in place. With that said don't rule out Rosen if he makes through the off season.
 
Mach2

Mach2

Heinegrabber said:

Why wouldn't he make it through the offseason? He's basically costing us nothing.
 
LANGER72

LANGER72

Take a chance on greatness.
If Tua declares and he is there when we use Pitts #1, take a shot on him.
Too risky for the #5.
If not there, take Herbert with the Tenn pick
 
D

Dolphin Dave

Barring a trade up for Burrow, I wouldn’t touch any of the rest in the first round. I might take Love with out 2b pick to develop and compete with Rosen next season.
 
The Goat

The Goat

BigOuch said:



















I’ve seen this video.

I don’t think it means what you think it means
 
royalshank

royalshank

I don’t want anyone w a weak arm so that rules out one of the guys. I’d take the Love or Hurts kids at the right spot.
 
