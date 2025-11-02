Honestly, if I Were the New GM…

TrinidadDolfan
1st Team All-Pro
- Joined
- Mar 13, 2006
- Messages
- 2,964
- Reaction score
- 7,002
- Location
- Trinidad
If I were the new GM, I would recognize early on that we have no chance to be competing for at least 3 years. Salary cap burdens that we cannot shake, shoestring budget, no decent Free Agents will ever want to come here….
Trade every single draft pick, one by one, this year, during the draft.
Load up for the 2027 draft and come in swinging. New QB, new trenches.
Would love to tank again and have 20 (or so) picks in 2027. A rebuild done right.
