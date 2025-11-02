 Honestly, if I Were the New GM… | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Honestly, if I Were the New GM…

TrinidadDolfan

TrinidadDolfan

1st Team All-Pro
Joined
Mar 13, 2006
Messages
2,964
Reaction score
7,002
Location
Trinidad
If I were the new GM, I would recognize early on that we have no chance to be competing for at least 3 years. Salary cap burdens that we cannot shake, shoestring budget, no decent Free Agents will ever want to come here….

Trade every single draft pick, one by one, this year, during the draft.

Load up for the 2027 draft and come in swinging. New QB, new trenches.

Would love to tank again and have 20 (or so) picks in 2027. A rebuild done right.
 
I respectfully disagree. There is a world where we can compete next year. Not saying we will win the Super Bowl but we could win a playoff game or two. Look at Houston and Washington. The key is a new qb and new HC.

I’m not in favor of tanking unless it’s organic. Tanking multiple seasons has proven to not work and you create a culture of losing.
 
Ty so much for your contribution and interest in the new Finheaven GM role. Unfortunately there are around 500 other members in front of you. Please take your number and head to the back of the line. Thanks and have a great day!
 
Two years. You can get some pieces in place next season, mainly young talent. Then in 2027 you have a real shot at reversing the nonsense.

The Rams did well. Just gotta have a good draft and make smart free agent moves and not all these overpriced injury prone has beens.
 
In all seriousness, respectfully, can we consolidate all these "im joe schmoe and heres what i would do if i was gm" posts into one mega thread so everyone can go jerk off to their endless walls of texts nobody cares about?
 
It’s good that you’re not a GM then

This is the NFL where you can turn a loser team into a playoff contender in a year or two
Good GM, which you wouldn’t be, good draft and a good coach can turn your season around

Have you not watched the NFL in the last 20 years?
 
How is 0 picks in the 2026 and 14 in the 2027 draft better than 7 picks in 2026 draft and 7 in the 2027 draft? Either way the Dolphins draft 14 players.
If you're suggesting the team acquire more picks by trading 1st and 2nd round picks in exchange for 4th thru 7th round picks , that can be done on a year by year basis.
 
Ya, especially since you’ll have a really high pick.

I mean you can trade down an accumulate future picks, fine, but you need to pull 3-4 potential starters from the 2026 draft.

I’d love to an extra 2027 first round pick, but you can accomplish that and still have a lot of 2026 picks.

Those Buckeyes in 2027 will be enticing.
 
have you not watched the dolphins this yea? we are void of talent almost everywhere. this is one of the worst rosters in the last 10+ years. It will take time, oh yea, and we dont have any money to spend in FA. We're stuck with a moron for a QB
 
Draft linemen and make team attractive to good free-agent proven QB. We haven't been good drafting QBs, and it's so hit-or-miss anyways. Why not target a quality free agent/vet? South Florida is already a selling point, just give him a good cast around him. I'm a firm believer that the trenches are everything so if we get that in line on both sides of the ball we'll be solid and makes our choices everywhere else easier.
 
Who from Ohio State comes out in 2027? Smith and Jackson? Who else?
 
