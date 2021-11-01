Honestly...nothing to lose

Keeping the current regime with the draft picks will more than likely prove to be futile. Again. No OC & OL coaching whatsoever, and Flores has lost this team.
I have been watching Watson tape from the past few years (with a crap OL), and he is light years ahead of anyone we've had since #13. Very good receivers, however. Must point that out.
He truly is a special talent. Plus he can REALLY move. Tua is in a lousy situation, but apples to apples, it isn't close.
What do we have to lose?? Draft capital? Please. Salary cap? Please.
We have had tons of cash and tons of picks, yet here we are. Pathetic and bottom 4-5
