Honestly...nothing to lose

A

arge13








Keeping the current regime with the draft picks will more than likely prove to be futile. Again. No OC & OL coaching whatsoever, and Flores has lost this team.

I have been watching Watson tape from the past few years (with a crap OL), and he is light years ahead of anyone we've had since #13. Very good receivers, however. Must point that out.

He truly is a special talent. Plus he can REALLY move. Tua is in a lousy situation, but apples to apples, it isn't close.

What do we have to lose?? Draft capital? Please. Salary cap? Please.

We have had tons of cash and tons of picks, yet here we are. Pathetic and bottom 4-5
 
Mach2

Mach2













Some things are more important than sports.

Nobody wants Ted Bundy as the QB, because hexwas a horrible human being.

Now Watson is not Bundy, but it's a matter of where ppl draw their own personal line.

I'm not a prude by any means, but I don't want a sexual predator as the face of the franchise, regardles of wins/losses.

While DW has not been found guilty of anything, as it stands, he can't be seen as a high character guy.

I'm all for second chances, as it is not clear (to me) exactly what went down with these women, but if I'm giving up the asking price, there can't be anything even close to these issues IMO.
 
EasyRider

EasyRider











arge13 said:
Keeping the current regime with the draft picks will more than likely prove to be futile. Again. No OC & OL coaching whatsoever, and Flores has lost this team.

I have been watching Watson tape from the past few years (with a crap OL), and he is light years ahead of anyone we've had since #13. Very good receivers, however. Must point that out.

He truly is a special talent. Plus he can REALLY move. Tua is in a lousy situation, but apples to apples, it isn't close.

What do we have to lose?? Draft capital? Please. Salary cap? Please.

We have had tons of cash and tons of picks, yet here we are. Pathetic and bottom 4-5

Ugh, another thread on this for the millionth time??? Ok I’ll bite. NO. There is no Deondre Hopkins on this team to make him look that good. Same results
 
A

arge13








To me, I guess that is the biggest concern. But, he will play somewhere, and that team will more than likely be improved.

I believe in 2nd chances, too. It worked out for Big Ben, Vick, and countless others over the decades.
 
A

arge13








Another thread because the problem remains. We are devoid of upper-shelf talent on offense.

Gesicki is very good, Waddle will be good, and definitely better in a more innovative system
 
fins317

fins317










arge13 said:
Keeping the current regime with the draft picks will more than likely prove to be futile. Again. No OC & OL coaching whatsoever, and Flores has lost this team.

I have been watching Watson tape from the past few years (with a crap OL), and he is light years ahead of anyone we've had since #13. Very good receivers, however. Must point that out.

He truly is a special talent. Plus he can REALLY move. Tua is in a lousy situation, but apples to apples, it isn't close.

What do we have to lose?? Draft capital? Please. Salary cap? Please.

We have had tons of cash and tons of picks, yet here we are. Pathetic and bottom 4-5

I will not argue talent with you as I will loose that discussion. Plus, I think Watson is a phenomenal QB. The issue is of character. Until he clears this mess up, no organization should touch him as they would be traversing a toxic abyss. It would be our luck, Chris Grier and Morons trade for Watson, 4 1st round picks which it would likely result in Watson getting four years in jail. Please Ross, do not let these lunatics make decisions for the asylum.
 
Geordie

Geordie








Mach said it perfectly. It's about what this would to the image of our team, some of us would just walk away rather than have the face of the franchise be a multiple sex offender. This is before the practical issue of him perhaps not even being allowed to play for a while.
 
S

SF Dolphin Fan









Mach2 said:
Some things are more important than sports.

Nobody wants Ted Bundy as the QB, because hexwas a horrible human being.

Now Watson is not Bundy, but it's a matter of where ppl draw their own personal line.

I'm not a prude by any means, but I don't want a sexual predator as the face of the franchise, regardles of wins/losses.

While DW has not been found guilty of anything, as it stands, he can't be seen as a high character guy.

I'm all for second chances, as it is not clear (to me) exactly what went down with these women, but if I'm giving up the asking price, there can't be anything even close to these issues IMO.

This is fair. Also have to question his leadership and maturity if these allegations are true.
 
T

ThePeopleShow13












I just want to know how we are going to free up ~15M in cap space to trade for Watson. Even if we manage to move Tua we would still be roughly $8M short. The only guys on the team making that much are Jones, Howard, Fuller and Parker. So not only would we need to trade for Watson, we would need to move Tua and another high salary vet. By Tuesday at 4:00PM. Frankly speaking, I don’t see the Texans trading Watson until the offseason, if at all.
 
Mach2

Mach2













arge13 said:
To me, I guess that is the biggest concern. But, he will play somewhere, and that team will more than likely be improved.

I believe in 2nd chances, too. It worked out for Big Ben, Vick, and countless others over the decades.

Vick served time. Yes, he had a limited career after, but his time as an elite QB was over.
 
joenhre

joenhre











Why keep the current front office, head coach and staff when we can all see they are incompetent? Why not do the smart thing for once and clean house. Bring in a legit NFL executive. I don't want to hear any excuses that Ross won't be able to find one. Ross has the resources to attempt to lure multiple people with a chance to run one of 32 teams. Thing is he has to commit to staying out of all football decisions. Allow the people he hires to do their jobs. Just provide them with any resources they need to do so. Then you won't have to throw away more resources on a controversial player who may miss multiple games. I don't understand why anyone would want to continue on the same path when we can see it is leading to failure.
 
BennySwella

BennySwella











No one on here wants anyone but Tua. Aaron Rodgers and Russell Wilson too old.

It could be Pat Maholmes and people on here would still harp on it. Let's just hope the next guys that get the keys have more gumption than some of the people on this board.
 
Mach2

Mach2













XxJustinxX said:
His Eagles run was pretty impressive.

Easy fantasy championship in 2010 lol

It was for a short time.

In fact, I would say he was a more "complete" QB then, than he was in his early years. Much better as a pocket passer and reading defenses in that system than in Atlanta.
 
joenhre

joenhre











BennySwella said:
No one on here wants anyone but Tua. Aaron Rodgers and Russell Wilson too old.

It could be Pat Maholmes and people on here would still harp on it. Let's just hope the next guys that get the keys have more gumption than some of the people on this board.

I want people in charge of the team who know how to identify and develop talent. It is not just Tua, this is looking beyond the next couple of years. Why not hire competent people to run your team before throwing away the next 3 years of first round picks? Hire people who can actually make good use of those picks. Get some coaches in here who can develop young talent and put them in position to succeed.
 
