Honestly...nothing to lose

Why keep the current front office, head coach and staff when we can all see they are incompetent? Why not do the smart thing for once and clean house. Bring in a legit NFL executive. I don't want to hear any excuses that Ross won't be able to find one. Ross has the resources to attempt to lure multiple people with a chance to run one of 32 teams. Thing is he has to commit to staying out of all football decisions. Allow the people he hires to do their jobs. Just provide them with any resources they need to do so. Then you won't have to throw away more resources on a controversial player who may miss multiple games. I don't understand why anyone would want to continue on the same path when we can see it is leading to failure.