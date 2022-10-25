Honoring the Perfect Team

Would love to hear some comments from fans who were at the game on Sunday.



It's become bitter sweet to see the members of that team. Sweet because it brings up great memories. I had posters of Griese and Csonka as a child and remember them as 22-year-old athletes who eventually reached the summit in their sports careers. The sheer power and grit of Csonka, the accuracy and smarts of Griese. So many great players on one team. And, of course, the incomparable Don Shula.



Sweet because so many of these players have achieved success after football and have seemingly lived good lives. That's great to see.



Bitter because it's also a reminder of how many years its been since the Dolphins held the Lombardi Trophy. It's also a reminder of the passage of time. It sometimes feels like yesterday to me.



But, i really like what Griese said in the OC Register (Orange County CA) that he really didn't think much about undefeated at the time and expected someone would do it soon after the Dolphins did. As a fan, I felt the sane way. It was the championship, not unbeaten that mattered. Who would have thought that 50 years later Miami would still be the only team that climbed that mountain.



44-6-1



That was Miami's record during their three-year super bowl run. In a way, that's what this undefeated team represents. A short-lived dynasty, but a three-year run that will likely never be duplicated. Can you imagine the type of publicity any team would get today if they won 88 percent of their games over three seasons? It would put the Patriots hate to shame. Oh, and the Dolphins won 29 out of 30 during one stretch as well.