Hoops scoops…

hoops
Tua time!
- Joined
- Jul 18, 2008
- Messages
- 75,020
- Reaction score
- 37,401
- Location
- richmond va
All them people paying for this product. Sad.The pictures of the fans during the broadcast was hilarious. So many pissed off people. Enough is enough.
Hope Ross was paying attention, through his binoculars
Ross only sees all the money each of them spent.The pictures of the fans during the broadcast was hilarious. So many pissed off people. Enough is enough.
Best free agency acquisition?
A) NWI
B) James Daniels
C) Larry Borum
D) Iffy
E) Zach Wilson
That's awesome!!! I wish I could have been sitting with you.