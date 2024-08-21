 Hopefully ESPN Is Wrong About Our Draft Pick Next Year | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Hopefully ESPN Is Wrong About Our Draft Pick Next Year

I know early, but still pre-season and not a lot going on. Same reason ESPN probably runs these articles. This kind of stinks:

-They have us taking a guard, which implies our current guys at guard didn't do the job and our OL will have been dissappointing
-If the OL is meh again, I am not sure how good the team can be. Personally I will lose my mind if the OL is not good again, I cannot take it anymore with the OL
-They have us drafting 21, which means wildcard and early playoff exit I think. This would also be consistent with the OL not being great. They have Atlanta drafting 22, so they think the Falcons are going to be better than us. Yuck!
-Although at this point they are pulling the whole thing out of their keysters (so now we have keysters and tailpipes), at least they are consistent I guess, mediocre OL makes it hard to have a really good football team that can win on the road in the cold

21. Miami Dolphins

Jonah Savaiinaea, G/OT, Arizona

I had the interior offensive line as an area of need for the Dolphins in this past draft, though the team opted against taking anyone there this year. Adding the 6-5, 330-pound Savaiinaea would address it in a literal big way, as the hulking Arizona tackle (who has played extensively at right guard, too) could easily move inside full time. He has the feet to thrive at tackle, but his raw power and ability to create rushing lanes should translate to the pros at guard. Stay out of his way or you might get flattened.

Yates' preseason NFL mock draft: Which prospects could land in Round 1 in April?

With college football kicking off, let's project the first round of the 2025 draft. Could we see three QBs taken? Will NFL teams pursue defense early?
www.espn.com

www.espn.com
ESPN obviously can't see the Dolphins are ZBS.
 
PFF rankings are not perfect but, since 2010 an average playoff team has a Oline ranked in the top 12. Teams making it to the Superbowl are more like top 8 on average.

So when looking at the fact that PFF has us projected as the 18th best oline for 2024, it's concerning.

Our run defense is equally concerning. We've looked like Swiss cheese in pre-season.

When you combine these two key aspects, the likleyhood of winning a Superbowl this year is Rather low.

We will need incredible luck with health and improvement from multiple guys along the Oline and Dline.

Were a playoff team.... I think, due to Tua and the playmakers but I'm not running to the casino to place any SB bets at the moment.
 
Still not done talking about the oline?
 
Being weak in the trenches is rarely a recipe for playoff success. Especially on the road in the cold
 
Being weak in the trenches is rarely a recipe for playoff success. Especially on the road in the cold
 
Concerned about an espn mock draft from a year from now ?
 
AMakados10 said:
Grier won’t invest a premium 1st round pick on a non-premium position.
Click to expand...
Personally I could care less what the OL is compromised of, whether it is high picks, low picks, UDFA's or FA's, i just want it to be really good. Under Grier, that has not been the case for a long time. I am also curious how the Brewer thing pans out, I am scratching my head about this one given his pass blocking issues and size, but we will see.
 
