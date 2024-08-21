Hopefully ESPN Is Wrong About Our Draft Pick Next Year

Yates' preseason NFL mock draft: Which prospects could land in Round 1 in April? With college football kicking off, let's project the first round of the 2025 draft. Could we see three QBs taken? Will NFL teams pursue defense early?

I know early, but still pre-season and not a lot going on. Same reason ESPN probably runs these articles. This kind of stinks:-They have us taking a guard, which implies our current guys at guard didn't do the job and our OL will have been dissappointing-If the OL is meh again, I am not sure how good the team can be. Personally I will lose my mind if the OL is not good again, I cannot take it anymore with the OL-They have us drafting 21, which means wildcard and early playoff exit I think. This would also be consistent with the OL not being great. They have Atlanta drafting 22, so they think the Falcons are going to be better than us. Yuck!-Although at this point they are pulling the whole thing out of their keysters (so now we have keysters and tailpipes), at least they are consistent I guess, mediocre OL makes it hard to have a really good football team that can win on the road in the coldI had the interior offensive line as an area of need for the Dolphins in this past draft, though the team opted against taking anyone there this year. Adding the 6-5, 330-pound Savaiinaea would address it in a literal big way, as the hulking Arizona tackle (who has played extensively at right guard, too) could easily move inside full time. He has the feet to thrive at tackle, but his raw power and ability to create rushing lanes should translate to the pros at guard. Stay out of his way or you might get flattened.