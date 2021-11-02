 Hopefully I missed some thing, anyone fired today? | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Hopefully I missed some thing, anyone fired today?

R

risskybzns

Rookie
Joined
Oct 1, 2018
Messages
75
Reaction score
179
Age
52
Location
Boca Raton
There continues to be absolutely no consequences for the inability to draft players, pick free agents, hire incompetent assistant coaches (2 on offense, have the inability to put your players in a position to even execute the simplest plays, and seeing the same BS from your HC every week after another embarrassing debacle.
This is some organization, as fans we deserve better! And ! I’m dumber the most, I actually have seats in the 72 Club
I guess I’ve been living in the past for well over 20 years😂😂😂😂
 
Manning

Manning

Scout Team
Joined
Feb 7, 2008
Messages
1,373
Reaction score
1,669
brumdog44 said:
If -- IF -- anyone gets fired, it would most likely occur in the offseason.
Click to expand...
If? How can anyone, including ol buffoon, justify this mess? In 20 years of watching football Iv never seen anything messier than what we are watching now. This is a clown show and that’s probably the first time iv ever used that phrase but it fits to perfection
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top Bottom