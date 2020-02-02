Hopefully SB LIV Will Help Attract Desirable Free Agents

All week, on all sports shows, all the talking heads were raving about Miami, it's weather, diversity, music, vibes, etc.



Surely many the players going through TV and Radio Row interviews, as well as those just here to soak in the experience and game, had to be impressed by Miami, especially in late January and early February.



Aside from the tremendous economic boom to the area, hopefully holding the SB here with all the parties, fanfare, climate, tropical feel, and the like will help to attract some prized FAs. It sure can't hurt!



Thank you Mr Ross