Hopefully the front office watched that game

NJPHINFAN79

NJPHINFAN79

If they did and are honest with themselves as I had to be. They would say to themselves, we like the kid and we think he’s a great person and solid player but he doesn’t posses the tools to compete with the big dogs like we just witnessed. If we want to compete at a high level and really have a chance when the QB needs to take the game over, we need to upgrade. With money and picks and the rumors of a few real qbs out there we need to swing for the fences.

Rogers or Watson are the sure fire gamers. One has more time left but Kraft like tendencies. Wilson is on the downtrend IMO go get one of the first two or it’s on to 2023 before we even play a down next year.
 
artdnj

artdnj

They say defenses win championships But the AFC has some high powered offenses. The defense needs to be solid but you have to be able to put up points. I don’t see this changing anytime in the near future
 
MrChadRico

MrChadRico

Were f***ed fellas. Mahomes, Burrow and Allen are the future of the AFC. We won't get close to these teams in the next 10 years.

Its sad as **** but its true.
 
N

NMB Fin

Ross has been sleeping since 7:30 and Grier is somewhere wearing a suit two sizes too big
 
BlueFin

BlueFin

Dead on….
 
1

1Dolfan

If my offence is so good I score a TD on every position, all i need is a Defence who can allow all the touchdowns except once and allow a FG.
 
MrChadRico

MrChadRico

Your right about the 1st part.... wrong about "Melts like ice under pressure" Rodgers and "damaged goods" Watson

There isn't a QB available for us to get to compete with the "big boys"

We had a chance at Burrow (won too many games) now were dead in the water just like we have been for 25 years
 
LargoFin

LargoFin

They area honest with themselves, which is why the coach was fired and GM is in face saving mode. They know, everyone knows.
 
K-Rob

K-Rob

What a joke. What I saw were two COMPLETE teams fighting with everything they had. At no point did I think “Tua couldn’t make those throws”. None of those throws were anything out of the ordinary. They were damn good offenses/receivers playing against exhausted defenses on both sides. If the owners walked away from watching that game doubting only Tua and not the entire team, then they will continue to fail.
 
