Hoping Deiter wins the RG spot

To me, the left side of our line as well as the center position should be (no guarantees) solidified with Jackson, Flowers and Karras.

For the sake of having a primarily home grown and youthful (as well as very powerful) offensive line, I'd love to see Deiter beat out Davis for the RG job while Hunt proves to be the mauling, dominant RT we all hope he will be.

Deiter struggled mightily at times last year but he's a young, strong kid from Wisconsin (an NFL o line factory) with major upside. I don't think 3rd round picks should be expected to just slide in and dominate as rookies, and maybe he just needed that first year trial by fire to learn the hard way and develop.

We don't need to have superstars at every OL position, but hopefully we have a young OL that gels nicely and works together well sooner than later... Can't be worse than last year, can it?