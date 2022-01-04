Hot Take But We need To HAve Balls Like The Bucs

Fin-Loco
Forking Shirtballs!!!
Club Member
- Joined
- Mar 12, 2003
- Messages
- 14,224
- Reaction score
- 36,434
- Location
- Land of Loco!
I know I'll get napalmed by some for this but we're watching the Bucs quite probably chase another Lombardi down. They are in this situation because they showed balls and went nuts in FA and damned the torpedoes. Look at their roster. it's incredible (I'm ignoring idiot AB and counting him on their roster for this). it's time the Dolphins stop playing it safe and swing for the fences. We have the most cap money. Go get a real GM and swing for the fences.