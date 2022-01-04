Hot Take But We need To HAve Balls Like The Bucs

It's not that hard, most of us understand that we need to fix the O-line via FA (make it NFL worthy), get a power back/bruiser via draft, and either through FA or draft get another receiving threat (a receiver w/ good separation). That should fix the offense and give us better time of possession which will help the defense out. Do we need big names? Not really, but we need someone not named Grier to evaluate best fit, cause he has missed the mark here.Outside of bringing in new talent, stop this 2 OC non-sense and get a worthy OC that's available on the market, also get a proper O-line coach. That's on Flores.Everything else is fine tuning. There I wrote up a plan, I should charge them consulting fees but I'll be nice and donate it for a good cause