Hot Take But We need To HAve Balls Like The Bucs

Fin-Loco

Fin-Loco

I know I'll get napalmed by some for this but we're watching the Bucs quite probably chase another Lombardi down. They are in this situation because they showed balls and went nuts in FA and damned the torpedoes. Look at their roster. it's incredible (I'm ignoring idiot AB and counting him on their roster for this). it's time the Dolphins stop playing it safe and swing for the fences. We have the most cap money. Go get a real GM and swing for the fences.
 
G

GhostArmOfMarino

Unfortunately, the "Patriot Way" has made people believe that FA is fools gold.

If you actually look though, most of the Pats draft picks don't pan out very well, and most of their key players have always been FA, even if they don't overspend on them, they are there and always have been.

The key to FA is to spend intelligently based on team needs, the players available, and your cap outlook going forward.

I would love if we kept out core and added a few key players via FA.
 
Schleprock

Schleprock

Fin-Loco said:
I know I'll get napalmed by some for this but we're watching the Bucs quite probably chase another Lombardi down. They are in this situation because they showed balls and went nuts in FA and damned the torpedoes. Look at their roster. it's incredible (I'm ignoring idiot AB and counting him on their roster for this). it's time the Dolphins stop playing it safe and swing for the fences. We have the most cap money. Go get a real GM and swing for the fences.
Tom Brady is the only big FA they went after and signed, all others were released players or signed way before Brady
 
Durango2020

Durango2020

It's not that hard, most of us understand that we need to fix the O-line via FA (make it NFL worthy), get a power back/bruiser via draft, and either through FA or draft get another receiving threat (a receiver w/ good separation). That should fix the offense and give us better time of possession which will help the defense out. Do we need big names? Not really, but we need someone not named Grier to evaluate best fit, cause he has missed the mark here.
Outside of bringing in new talent, stop this 2 OC non-sense and get a worthy OC that's available on the market, also get a proper O-line coach. That's on Flores.

Everything else is fine tuning. There I wrote up a plan, I should charge them consulting fees but I'll be nice and donate it for a good cause :p
 
Fin-Loco

Fin-Loco

GhostArmOfMarino said:
Unfortunately, the "Patriot Way" has made people believe that FA is fools gold.

If you actually look though, most of the Pats draft picks don't pan out very well, and most of their key players have always been FA, even if they don't overspend on them, they are there and always have been.

The key to FA is to spend intelligently based on team needs, the players available, and your cap outlook going forward.

I would love if we kept out core and added a few key players via FA.
What part of THE BUCS made you think I was referencing the Patriots?
 
Fin-Loco

Fin-Loco

Schleprock said:
Tom Brady is the only big FA they went after and signed, all others were released players or signed way before Brady
If you pick up a released player they are basically a free agent. Go ahead and blur the edges and think of it simply as transactions....
 
Third Eye

Third Eye

GhostArmOfMarino said:
Unfortunately, the "Patriot Way" has made people believe that FA is fools gold.

If you actually look though, most of the Pats draft picks don't pan out very well, and most of their key players have always been FA, even if they don't overspend on them, they are there and always have been.

The key to FA is to spend intelligently based on team needs, the players available, and your cap outlook going forward.

I would love if we kept out core and added a few key players via FA.
This is false. The Patriots have consistently stockpiled draft picks for maximum ammo, and while they have missed they have hit quite a bit as well. Lets stack Patriots draft picks against Miami's since Brady was drafted. You will be shocked at the players the Pats drafted vs what Miami has drafted. Miami shows a long line of failure in the draft, actually shocking to actually see how bad it really has been. The Patriots have blown us out of the water in the draft.
 
