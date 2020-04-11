Houston Texans’ fate

O

OmegaPhinsFan

Scout Team
Joined
Jan 16, 2020
Messages
345
Reaction score
335
Age
45
Location
The Cave, FL
IMO Miami needs to be very careful on trading the picks they own from Hou on next year’s draft. These two picks could be potentially high and it is ironic that just 8 months ago, we were making a trade to Hou, tanking, with the future unclear. In the big picture, Hou keeps trading picks, they only have 3 of the first 170, their Oline is a mess, defense aging, Watson is unhappy, and they might not be able to keep Tunsil. It is a perfect scenario for them to implode and give us very high picks.
 
ATL_PHIN_FAN

ATL_PHIN_FAN

Winner Under Construction
Joined
Jul 7, 2012
Messages
1,765
Reaction score
792
Location
Atlanta
Very good point. I do recall we didn't expect them to do nearly as well as they did in '19, either. But if they lose Watson, what you are suggesting seems likely. Depending on who they replace him with?
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Top Bottom