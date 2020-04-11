Houston Texans’ fate

IMO Miami needs to be very careful on trading the picks they own from Hou on next year’s draft. These two picks could be potentially high and it is ironic that just 8 months ago, we were making a trade to Hou, tanking, with the future unclear. In the big picture, Hou keeps trading picks, they only have 3 of the first 170, their Oline is a mess, defense aging, Watson is unhappy, and they might not be able to keep Tunsil. It is a perfect scenario for them to implode and give us very high picks.