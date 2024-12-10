Houston - The Litmus Test Part Deux Who Wins?

The litmus test part 1 against Green Bay was a fail from the get go the way that game started with the Washington fumble. Hopefully this game goes better. We are not in a position for moral victories in this one - looking good and losing will not cut it. We need to win. Not only to keep the playoff math (which is doubtful) alive, but also to show we have some backbone and have something to build on.



Of our 6 wins this year, only one has come against a decent team (Rams). The other 5 wins are the 3-10 Jags (barely), the 3-10 Jets (barely), the 2-11 Raiders, and two against the 3-10 Pats (one barely). We need to be able to win games against teams that are not stinky loser teams!



This is a winnable game for us. Houston is good but not great:

-The spread is only 2.5, and it is a home game for them, so Vegas is saying the two teams are equal on a neutral field

-Their point differential is only +20 this year, they are not running the opponents out of the building. Compare that to Green Bay at +75, and Detroit at +183, for example

-The weather is not an excuse. In addition to a 71 degrees and sunny forecast, it is a retractable roof stadium with astroturf, which plays to Miami's strengths

-We should be desperate and fighting for our lives in this one, Houston can still afford to lose so it is not as critical for them



Then of course there is the interesting wrinkle of how things have turned out post the Laremy Tunsil trade. So far, even though we won the deal on paper, they have won the deal in practice (they actually convincingly won a playoff game last year and are also younger and have more cap space).



PS too bad the transitive property does not apply to football. We beat the Rams, and the Rams beat the Bills...oh well!