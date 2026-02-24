 How about a trade for Milroe? | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

How about a trade for Milroe?

SF Dolphin Fan

SF Dolphin Fan

Seasoned Veteran
Club Member
Joined
May 27, 2005
Messages
29,287
Reaction score
44,984
This was briefly discussed on the Locked on Dolphins podcast. So, it peaked my interest a little bit.

I know fans either love or hate him, with not much in-between. But in a lot of ways Jalen Milroe is similar to Malik Willis. Same strengths and weaknesses coming out of college. With inconsistency seemingly the biggest issue.

Could Milroe benefit from a Green Bay type coaching staff the way Willis did? Let's not gloss over that Willis looked awesome in GB, but it was also a small sample size.

Seattle is obviously set with Darnold at quarterback. They may have no interest in trading Milroe either. But assuming the Seahawks are open to a trade, and maybe its a 3rd rounder, do you do it?

Milroe would have to be compared with Cole Payton, Taylen Green, Carson Beck and other middle round options at quarterback in this draft.

Maybe it's a player trade, like Minkah Fitzpatrick for Milroe.
 
No he sucks and a 3rd is too high. If they are selling low maybe a 6th id think about it but 3rd is too high with all of Miami’s needs.
 
