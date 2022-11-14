how about our damn offensive line?

The Browns may have brisset as their qb, but I remember being a little nervous vs them. Ppl were focused on their run game, but what I was worried about what their pass rush. Myles garret is arguably one of the best pass rushers in the game with micah and others. He disrupted and destroyed burrow and bengals talented offense where they crushed them. I know armstead is good, but you never know how it goes until the game happens.



Not only did Tua have time, but that meant miami's o line neutralized Garret and pass rushers, but also seeing the huge running game today, meant good run blocking also. I do feel it's also that wilson is a hell of a lot better rb than edmonds, so some runs missed before were from edmonds not making plays or running better despite o line working things out. But when you run like that, and more importantly give time for the qb but against teams that have dominant pass rushers, that says a lot to me