How about that old man Mostert

Mach2

Mach2

Single season records for both rushing and total TDs.

Started every game this season.

Among yardage and YPA leaders for all NFL backs.

I usually don't do "I told you so" type posts. In this case I will make an exception.

All the ppl that wanted to bring in every available back, paying them a top contract, because Raheem was an over the hill, injury prone, washed up back who had no place as a #1, that RBBC was stupid and a huge mistake owe both the team and Raheem an apology.

The guy has carried the load, never faltered, and has contributed all that can reasonably be asked this season.

Have any of you doubters seen the light?

Do we need to revisit the Dalvin Cook is Cooking **** show thread? Or will you voluntary agree that you were WRONG?
 
Really crazy and so impressive. Who would’ve thunk it. It’s the perfect example of the right player in the right scheme. And kudos to McD for recognizing the fit.
 
LMAO

I was not here for the Dalvin Cook foolishness.

But to those gloating now.

Is not being right not enough? LMAO

Come on

Rubbing in the salt accomplishes what exactly?
 
You had to be around to understand how much mudslinging and how many insults were thrown around.

It isn't about salt in wounds. It's about Raheem being a hell of a lot more than he was given credit, common sense prevailing and that stating absolutes to the point that went on is never a good idea.

I don't expect many takers anyway. Most of that crowd are not the type to admit they were mistaken.
 
I think you may be missing the point.

That being that giving Cook, Taylor or any other back an eight figure contract would have been foolish.
 
Yep. The value of Mostert is off the charts. Sometimes the best move is not to make the move.
 
Ohhhh, so the awesome year he's having and stats he's putting up don't count?

I can't wait for the end of the season to give 'Heem his props.
 
I never doubted Mostert
Just didn’t think he’d have this kind of season
I was never on board for bringing in dalvin
 
