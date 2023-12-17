How about that old man Mostert

Single season records for both rushing and total TDs.



Started every game this season.



Among yardage and YPA leaders for all NFL backs.



I usually don't do "I told you so" type posts. In this case I will make an exception.



All the ppl that wanted to bring in every available back, paying them a top contract, because Raheem was an over the hill, injury prone, washed up back who had no place as a #1, that RBBC was stupid and a huge mistake owe both the team and Raheem an apology.



The guy has carried the load, never faltered, and has contributed all that can reasonably be asked this season.



Have any of you doubters seen the light?



Do we need to revisit the Dalvin Cook is Cooking **** show thread? Or will you voluntary agree that you were WRONG?