Well I know that years ago jordan willis was a obvious 1st round pick on tbe board...hell I even saw top 5 and top 10 grades here with him and that I kept referencing throughout the process that no media mocks seemed to be including him in the first round for some reason literally all the way through the process...so there had to be something to that...



And come draft weekend he went in round 3...



so I do think there’s some validity to media mocks like kiper and Jeremiah etc. for example in terms of who is likely to go in round 1...



I don’t think they are just throwing stuff out there out of left field in other words.:.



As for top 5 happenings I tbink tbe media’s used a lot as a put out false information tool by the teams. Especially when it comes to qb.



Tua seems like a prime example for me for that this year. Coming off injury it’s an easy target