 How are we going to tread water till Tua comes back? | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

How are we going to tread water till Tua comes back?

bane

bane

Club Member
Joined
Jan 19, 2008
Messages
4,188
Reaction score
5,635
Age
48
So tua wants to come back. Okay.
They need to win a few games if he is out 4 or 5 games.

Are we really going to rely on Skylar Thompson?
I mean if you want to make playoffs it’s probably going to be wild card because we lost a home game to Buffalo.

Teams like the chargers and Steelers have a soft easy schedule. You can’t fall that far behind some of these teams.

I can’t see Skylar winning any games. And if he gets hurt it’s Tim Boyle.
 
bane said:
So tua wants to come back. Okay.
They need to win a few games if he is out 4 or 5 games.

Are we really going to rely on Skylar Thompson?
I mean if you want to make playoffs it’s probably going to be wild card because we lost a home game to Buffalo.

Teams like the chargers and Steelers have a soft easy schedule. You can’t fall that far behind some of these teams.

I can’t see Skylar winning any games. And if he gets hurt it’s Tim Boyle.
Click to expand...
There are better QBs available. Only question is whether we have the smarts to sign one and whether McDaniel has the will to simplify his offense to allow a new QB a fighting chance to play right away.
 
Gonna have to lean on the defense and try to control the ball. But we can’t really run the ball so that’s going to be very tough. Skylar completely limits everything on offense. Gonna need some turnovers and luck to win any games
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Back
Top Bottom