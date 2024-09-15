How are we going to tread water till Tua comes back?

bane
Club Member
- Joined
- Jan 19, 2008
- Messages
- 4,188
- Reaction score
- 5,635
- Age
- 48
So tua wants to come back. Okay.
They need to win a few games if he is out 4 or 5 games.
Are we really going to rely on Skylar Thompson?
I mean if you want to make playoffs it’s probably going to be wild card because we lost a home game to Buffalo.
Teams like the chargers and Steelers have a soft easy schedule. You can’t fall that far behind some of these teams.
I can’t see Skylar winning any games. And if he gets hurt it’s Tim Boyle.
