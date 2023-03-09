 How bad is it? | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

How bad is it?

Jssanto

Jssanto

May 10, 2014
2,893
2,697
The sport shows have said we do not have enough cap space to sign FAs.
We do not have draft capital. We have holes everywhere-LB, RB, OL, CB, even DL.
Sure hope they are wrong.
 
Highzenga

Highzenga

Mar 13, 2012
2,000
1,959
Fort Lauderdale
It’s not that bad dude. We will create some cap space. We have a few holes but so does every team. We’ll fill some holes and Buffalo will lose a lot of pieces this year. We should go into the season as division favorites.
 
royalshank

royalshank

Mar 13, 2006
22,898
26,056
New Jersey
What these geniuses seem to be forgetting is that the vast majority of our good players are under contract. We’ll fill most holes w bargain bin guys like every team does. I mean, we’ll have basically the same team that lost 34-31 to Buffalo w Skylar Thompson starting. We’ll be just fine

Edit - and hopefully some guys will come back strong from injury
 
Avigatorx

Avigatorx

Mar 12, 2006
11,054
14,082
Ft. Myers
Funny isnt it?

They argue that on one side of their mouths, while on the other side they are saying we need to bring in a 50 million dollar a year QB.

Dont worry, its not that bad.
 
dan the fin

dan the fin

Jan 27, 2004
2,244
4,760
A

AMakados10

Jun 20, 2019
1,398
2,390
Florida
It’ll be interesting. AFC is loaded. Good thing is we aren’t slated to lose key talent that we have to replace.

We have enough high priced guys that I’m not looking at FA this year. Grier is going bargain hunting this off season imo.
 
Kev7

Kev7

Mar 15, 2019
819
1,660
40
New Jersey
We’ll get around 13m in relief I believe from the Byron Jones release but after June 1st. So if any prominent names are still around we may be in play.
 
Bruzer

Bruzer

Jan 1, 2006
3,470
1,052
Iowa
When Saints would somehow clear over around 90 million for a couple of seasons not too worried about our situation.
 
T

ThePeopleShow13

Apr 27, 2019
2,055
4,793
33
New York
Think the money from Jones will mostly go towards signing our rookie class and filling out the roster for camp. We are going to have to clear a ton of cap space in the next week if we want to make a play at any legit starting FAs in positions of need.
 
