How bad is it?

There have been several posts detailing how cap space can be created.The sport shows have said we do not have enough cap space to sign FAs.
We do not have draft capital. We have holes everywhere-LB, RB, OL, CB, even DL.
Sure hope they are wrong.
That would give me a Chubb as wellRestructuring Hill and Chubb would free up about 30 million. Problem solved...
Think the money from Jones will mostly go towards signing our rookie class and filling out the roster for camp. We are going to have to clear a ton of cap space in the next week if we want to make a play at any legit starting FAs in positions of need.We’ll get around 13m in relief I believe from the Byron Jones release but after June 1st. So if any prominent names are still around we may be in play.