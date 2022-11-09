 How bad is this Defense? | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

How bad is this Defense?

So, they won the Pats game.

Sucked against Lamar but got enough stops to turn the game around.

Contained Josh very well. Well enough to make their OC throw a tantrum.

The Bengals game was within reach.

The bottom fell off in the 4th quarter against the Jets.

Kept it close against the Vikings, who are apparently good.

Held the Steelers to 10 in a game Tua was just alright. Sealed the game with an Igby pick.

Blew chunks against the Lions who have a good offense but shut them down in the second half to make the comeback possible.

Blew chunks against the Bears but they did close out a game McTua nearly choked away.

All of this with McKinley, Fejedelem, Campbell, an undrafted jewel our DC found and coached up in Kohou and Igby isn't terrible anymore and is still only 22.

We have lost 3/5 of our starting DBs.

Honestly, I give Boyer the benefit of the doubt for the time being.
 
Oh god. I thought this was going to be another “do you think Vic Fangio will become our DC by tomorrow?” thread.

Yeah dude, 1/2 of our starting defense is already out or currently injured. Our only real defensive move in the off season was extending Ogbah - added NOTHING (except Ingram as a last second throwaway). In fact, Ogbah has been so useless/injured that Chubb took 75% of his snaps when he was only on the team for 3 freakin days.

All things considered, this defense is playing well and within the scheme.

“No big plays, lean on the O, then tighten up when we need you to.”

We’re 6-0 with our starting QB and have won several games solely on defense. We haven’t lost shit cause of D and you got 1/2 the forum giving themselves anxiety on “well maaaaybe!!!”

Get a grip.
 
I feel like that Randy Moss quote describes them perfectly..."They play when they wanna play". When we really need a stop they get it. When the offense needs some help the defense provides it. We may not be able to rely on them for 4 full QTRs sometimes but when it's crunch time it feels like they deliver. It's pretty much the opposite of the early 2000's defense who would always choke when we needed them most but would play well for at least 3 QTRs.
 
Watching them trying to tackle Fields that defense is right up there with the Keystone cops right now. Not joking. They gave up an NFL record. Doesnt get much worse. Only way is up but that 'performance' was poor and some. Main issue was tackling or lack of.
 
3 TO on downs and missed FG? How is that not choking away?
 
Pretty bad. They’re 25th in the NFL in points allowed and 23rd in yards allowed. They’re bottom five in most efficiency metrics.

Every team deals with injuries. We have our entire front 7 intact. We have our #1 CB. We have our #1 S. We’re missing three starters in the secondary. Not really that extraordinary. It’s the NFL. We’re missing two starters on the OL and the OL is performing better than ever.
 
Idk. I like to look at context.
 
