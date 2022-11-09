How bad is this Defense?

So, they won the Pats game.



Sucked against Lamar but got enough stops to turn the game around.



Contained Josh very well. Well enough to make their OC throw a tantrum.



The Bengals game was within reach.



The bottom fell off in the 4th quarter against the Jets.



Kept it close against the Vikings, who are apparently good.



Held the Steelers to 10 in a game Tua was just alright. Sealed the game with an Igby pick.



Blew chunks against the Lions who have a good offense but shut them down in the second half to make the comeback possible.



Blew chunks against the Bears but they did close out a game McTua nearly choked away.



All of this with McKinley, Fejedelem, Campbell, an undrafted jewel our DC found and coached up in Kohou and Igby isn't terrible anymore and is still only 22.



We have lost 3/5 of our starting DBs.



Honestly, I give Boyer the benefit of the doubt for the time being.