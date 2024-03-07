How Can Miami Remain Competitive With Free Agent Losses?

SF Dolphin Fan
Hard to imagine, as of early March, that Miami will have a net gain in talent for 2024. Of course, a lot can happen and you never know what the draft can bring. Also, if you haven't noticed, Buffalo is in a similar boat.
Looking at the talent in the draft, maybe the strategy should be to get to the point where the Dolphins can dictate the run game. With a plethora of offensive linemen, this could be achievable even if Grier is able to move down and get more draft picks. Lots of physical run blockers and a good group of centers too.
A bigger, physical back would certainly help as well. Maybe Estime or Allen in the draft or Dillon as a relatively cheap free agent option.
Have to think the defense is at least a tick down if Miami loses Wilkins. But if McDaniel can take the run game to another level, it could balance things out.
