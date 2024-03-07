 How Can Miami Remain Competitive With Free Agent Losses? | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

How Can Miami Remain Competitive With Free Agent Losses?

Hard to imagine, as of early March, that Miami will have a net gain in talent for 2024. Of course, a lot can happen and you never know what the draft can bring. Also, if you haven't noticed, Buffalo is in a similar boat.

Looking at the talent in the draft, maybe the strategy should be to get to the point where the Dolphins can dictate the run game. With a plethora of offensive linemen, this could be achievable even if Grier is able to move down and get more draft picks. Lots of physical run blockers and a good group of centers too.

A bigger, physical back would certainly help as well. Maybe Estime or Allen in the draft or Dillon as a relatively cheap free agent option.

Have to think the defense is at least a tick down if Miami loses Wilkins. But if McDaniel can take the run game to another level, it could balance things out.
 
Buffalo at least have 11 picks in the draft while we only have 6(4 of those on day 3)
Buffalo's losing some players that they don’t care about losing......our top free agents are Wilkins/Hunt/AVG/Williams/Elliott

Who we lose and who we keep from those 5 will tell us where we stand going into the draft
 
I never anticipated that Miami could lose both Wilkins and Hunt. Obviously, a lot can happen over the next few days so you never know.

If that does happen, I hope Grier can get long-term deals with Phillips, Waddle and Holland.
 
It's not just us. Take a look around the league! I think the Ravens are losing 6 or 7 starters, the Bills just made some huge cuts. One thing free agency has done is leveled the playing field a bit to where the best and worst teams no longer have such a big gap.
 
