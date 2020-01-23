How can the Dolphins rebuild the OL to be ready for 2021?

Say we draft a QB in 2020 with the intention of sitting them for the year and have him debut with a solid OL in 2021. How would you approach rebuilding the line?

which players would you focus on in FA 2020 and 2021. Which rounds would you devote to drafting OL, and which players would you target?

is it even possible to completely rebuild the line in just 2 odd seasons considering we are starting from absolute scratch?
 
I think the success of the oline hinges on the strength of the coaching staff. I don't see us bringing in any high profile free agents. So ideally we would be coaching up draft picks.

A lot will depend on whether we trade up or not. If we stand pat, we could get that oline humming rather quickly just by drafting the right guys. We could easily land a starter in each of the first 3 rounds and have picks left over.

I'd certainly think our oline would be very good by 2021, and possibly sooner:)

But that will all depend on whether we can identify the right talent and how well our new oline coach can get them working as a unit.
 
Avigatorx said:
I think the success of the oline hinges on the strength of the coaching staff. I don't see us bringing in any high profile free agents. So ideally we would be coaching up draft picks.

A lot will depend on whether we trade up or not. If we stand pat, we could get that oline humming rather quickly just by drafting the right guys. We could easily land a starter in each of the first 3 rounds and have picks left over.

I'd certainly think our oline would be very good by 2021, and possibly sooner:)

But that will all depend on whether we can identify the right talent and how well our new oline coach can get them working as a unit.
If we are just relying on draft picks,I don’t see how that is possible. Grier has proven to be incapable of drafting starters for the OL outside of the first round. Even last year when he had full control, his Dieter pick has looked bad.

the Dolphins have been unable to develop a solid OL since Sparano. More than a decade now. It will be a tough task to rebuild one that is competent in just 2 years IMO.
 
I think rebuilding the OL in one offseason is a bit unrealistic. I don’t see Miami paying $10M+ a year to top end OL free agents. I also don’t see us drafting more than 1 or 2 OL in the draft. I think Grier and Flores will make the moves they believe will help us win which means adding talent everywhere to our severely depleted roster. As bad as our OL is our defensive front 7 isn’t much better. We have young role players, but no player that stands out as a “stud”.
 
It can be done... but if we trade up for a QB, it becomes much more difficult.

Sign Thuney.
Davis and Dieter contend for second Guard spot. Loser becomes swing man.
Draft a OLT with a first round selection. Jackson, Jones, Bechton... any would work.

Draft a ORT with one of the second round picks. (Wanogho perhaps)

Kilgore could start for another year... or we could look at one of the Senior Bowl Centers. (Or both)

We can do this; it just requires the will... and not trading up.
 
Draft harris/Biadasz and Jones. Sign thuney. Our Oline is set for next year. Not rocket science. Jones, dieter, Biadasz, thuney, Davis. Year two replace the weakest link. This doesnt waste every pick on Oline and we can continue to build defense and skilled positions.
 
SkapePhin said:
If we are just relying on draft picks,I don’t see how that is possible. Grier has proven to be incapable of drafting starters for the OL outside of the first round. Even last year when he had full control, his Dieter pick has looked bad.

the Dolphins have been unable to develop a solid OL since Sparano. More than a decade now. It will be a tough task to rebuild one that is competent in just 2 years IMO.
I cant defend Grier, but I cant condemn him either. Dieter is one pick, and while he isnt an all pro, he got better as the season went on. Prince was a late round pick.

But the oline is less about having studs and more about performing as a unit. Its all about scheme and execution. Coaching is why the pats can make nobodies look like all-pros.

It can be turned around quickly and without breaking the bank, but only if we have the right coaches.
 
SCOTTY said:
Draft harris/Biadasz and Jones. Sign thuney. Our Oline is set for next year. Not rocket science. Jones, dieter, Biadasz, thuney, Davis. Year two replace the weakest link. This doesnt waste every pick on Oline and we can continue to build defense and skilled positions.
Essentially they just need to find at least 2 solid starters this season.
If they can manage this then it means they will have 3 decent-solid starters.
Davis at RT along with the 2 guys between FA/draft period.

wash/repeat for 2021...

DONE!!
 
Avigatorx said:
I cant defend Grier, but I cant condemn him either. Dieter is one pick, and while he isnt an all pro, he got better as the season went on. Prince was a late round pick.

But the oline is less about having studs and more about performing as a unit. Its all about scheme and execution. Coaching is why the pats can make nobodies look like all-pros.

It can be turned around quickly and without breaking the bank, but only if we have he right coaches.
Coach Flores has been preaching bringing in coaches that can "teach"
Hopefully that translates.
 
SkapePhin said:
Say we draft a QB in 2020 with the intention of sitting them for the year and have him debut with a solid OL in 2021. How would you approach rebuilding the line?

which players would you focus on in FA 2020 and 2021. Which rounds would you devote to drafting OL, and which players would you target?

is it even possible to completely rebuild the line in just 2 odd seasons considering we are starting from absolute scratch?
For me, I'd like to take a C, LT with two of our top 5 selections. Grab another in FA (Thuney) and in rounds 3 or 4
 
I don’t see the OL improving much next year. I am not impressed by the new OL coach and I think the better offensive linemen in free agency will either resign with their team or sign with a team which they think has a realistic chance to make the playoffs next year. While the Dolphins may have a lot of cap space, a lot of teams with much more talent on their rosters also have plenty of cap space and signing quality offensive linemen is a priority for almost every team in free agency.

I think the OL will have to be built through the draft and that is going to take a few years and a better OL coach before we see any major improvement in the line play. If they do draft Tua he will have to sit out the 2020 season because playing him next year with the OL the Dolphins will probably have protecting the QB will probably end his career after one season if he is forced to play next year. By 2022 hopefully the Dolphins will be able to put an above average offensive line on the field.
 
1972forever said:
I don’t see the OL improving much next year. I am not impressed by the new OL coach and I think the better offensive linemen in free agency will either resign with their team or sign with a team which they think has a realistic chance to make the playoffs next year. While the Dolphins may have a lot of cap space, a lot of teams with much more talent on their rosters also have plenty of cap space and signing quality offensive linemen is a priority for almost every team in free agency.

I think the OL will have to be built through the draft and that is going to take a few years and a better OL coach before we see any major improvement in the line play. If they do draft Tua he will have to sit out the 2020 season because playing him next year with the OL the Dolphins will probably have protecting the QB will probably end his career after one season if he is forced to play next year. By 2022 hopefully the Dolphins will be able to put an above average offensive line on the field.
:munch:
I'm not surprised that your opinion is no improvements next season.
 
SkapePhin said:
Say we draft a QB in 2020 with the intention of sitting them for the year and have him debut with a solid OL in 2021. How would you approach rebuilding the line?

which players would you focus on in FA 2020 and 2021. Which rounds would you devote to drafting OL, and which players would you target?

is it even possible to completely rebuild the line in just 2 odd seasons considering we are starting from absolute scratch?
It's all good Rosen has been sitting for a yr,so no QB in 2020 but lot's & lot's of linemen please...…….
 
I debated this exact point the past few days. I dont see a huge flood of money being spent in FA on the line. And one poster said that signing vets to 2 year contracts is the way to go.. yea, like what universe.

I think you dedicate, depending on your board, 2 picks in the first 3 rounds on the oline. You bring in maybe one high end FA, but I believe it will be 2 mid tier FAs. And then it's on the coaches.

This has to be done right. And I'm of the mind, for decades, you build through the draft. I'm just excited this board is past the old talking points or echo chamber of "not drafting corn fed" in the first few rounds.
 
Trading down from #5 would also help here. Moving from a total of 6 to a total of 7 picks within the top 70 selections would allow us to draft the 3 Offensive Linemen that we need, our new starting RB and a project QB while still allowing us to address our horrendous pass rush.

Without getting too specific, since we have no idea which team might offer a deal for the pick (raiders or Carolina maybe)... we could end up with a Herbert, Eason, Fromm or Love and still come away with 6 new starters.

Now, if we trade up for a QB, all of this goes out of the window.

If we are really serious about fixing the lines, I can see this happening.

1A: Kinlaw, Brown or Espenesa
1B: Chaisson
1C: Jackson, Becton, Wirfs or Jones (they won't all go before this point)
2A: QB
2B: Wanogho, Peart, Biadasz, Harris, Cushenberry, Hennessy, Niang, Throckmorton, etc
2C: RB
3: RT or C from lists above.

I can hear the skill position guys and the Tua guys crying from here... but it's just one option. The option that fixes the trenches.
 
