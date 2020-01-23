How can the Dolphins rebuild the OL to be ready for 2021?

SkapePhin
Poo-Tee-Weet?
Finheaven VIP
- Joined
- May 20, 2002
- Messages
- 41,244
- Reaction score
- 10,703
Say we draft a QB in 2020 with the intention of sitting them for the year and have him debut with a solid OL in 2021. How would you approach rebuilding the line?
which players would you focus on in FA 2020 and 2021. Which rounds would you devote to drafting OL, and which players would you target?
is it even possible to completely rebuild the line in just 2 odd seasons considering we are starting from absolute scratch?
