How can the Dolphins rebuild the OL to be ready for 2021?

I don’t see the OL improving much next year. I am not impressed by the new OL coach and I think the better offensive linemen in free agency will either resign with their team or sign with a team which they think has a realistic chance to make the playoffs next year. While the Dolphins may have a lot of cap space, a lot of teams with much more talent on their rosters also have plenty of cap space and signing quality offensive linemen is a priority for almost every team in free agency.



I think the OL will have to be built through the draft and that is going to take a few years and a better OL coach before we see any major improvement in the line play. If they do draft Tua he will have to sit out the 2020 season because playing him next year with the OL the Dolphins will probably have protecting the QB will probably end his career after one season if he is forced to play next year. By 2022 hopefully the Dolphins will be able to put an above average offensive line on the field.