How Close Are The Dolphins to Being A Final Four Team?

We are down to four. After watching the playoffs, do you think the Dolphins are close to being a final four team?



To be clear, I am not asking how close we are to being a playoff team, I am asking how close we are to being a final four team. There is a huge difference between the two things. Pretender teams can, and often do make the playoffs. And you see what tends to happen to them. Heck, every time the Dolphins have made the playoffs in the last 24 years, they have gotten destroyed for the most part.



I did not offer a lot of choices in the poll. My view is this question is black and white, you either are, or you are not. But I did add "other" as a choice, and there is obviously the opportunity to comment.



Winning a Super Bowl isn't the only mark of success. Sometimes you need breaks and a little luck, and you don't get em. Buffalo has been pretty good the last few years, and has not gotten over the top. It is hard for me to say what Buffalo has done as an organization is a fail.



My view, you make it to the final four, your team has had a successful year, and was really good. You tend not to get to the final four by accident.



Winning a single playoff game alone, well its nice, but not always the mark of success or greatness. Houston is a good example. Sometimes you get an easy draw. They had an OK regular season at 10-7, and then beat a 10-7 Denver team that is ascending, but not that good yet and not ready for prime time. I wouldn't claim Houston had a great year, and frankly I would feel better as a Denver fan than a Houston fan, because Denver feels like they are ascending. A team should aspire to being more than what Houston did this year, and I do not consider that a big success.



It is not hard to win a single playoff game over a long period of time. That is not the mark of success. Frankly, the Dolphins NOT winning a single playoff game in 24 years is harder than actually winning a playoff game in 24 years. Proof is in the pudding, the Dolphins are the only team in the NFL to not win a playoff game in 24 years, and there are a lot of awful franchises. We have defied the odds, and basically have won the lottery of ineptitude. Dolphins 24, Raiders 22, Jets and Bears 14 years each.



My vote, sadly, is we are a galaxy far, far away from being a final four team. Although the Dolphins team has some compelling elements to it, the mosaic of the team in total, is not close to being able to compete with the 4 teams that are left. As the guy in the bathroom at the club used to say "No soap, no hope, no cologne, go home alone!"



Here are my observations about the final four teams in compare to us:



-Much more physical. I cannot see the Dolphins coming close to matching their physicality. Physicality gets ramped up in the playoffs too, and I just don't see us being able to do that and stand toe to toe with any of these teams. These types of teams shove us around in the regular season when they are not even going all out.



-The surviving QBs are all mobile, and extend plays, and make plays running and throwing the ball on the run. They can also run a QB sneak. They also have big arms, are tough, and can drive the ball down the field. Mahomes game winning pass, once again, while he scrambled, extended a play, and made the throw while falling down. Stafford, who got close, would have been an exception. But he is big, strong armed, takes a pounding, and can drive the ball. What he did on the road, in the elements, was pretty compelling. The deep ball, at the end of the game, in the snow and the wind, was clutch and just a dime. I do not see us being able to do that, not even close.



-Much less of the sideways finesse stuff from these teams. They run the ball vertically, and throw the ball vertically.



-They seem more disciplined, and hard nosed, and just tougher. They lay it all on the line. You saw Dan Campbell's reaction when those guys lost.



-The key players and the coaching staffs have pedigree. They seem more serious, and know what it takes to win. They come up big in big moments. The coaches tend not to make dumb mistakes and they manage the game well.



-Much more physical in the trenches.



-They perform in the elements.



-The head coaches seem more hard nosed and serious. Their teams just play a tighter brand of football. Look what McVey did with the Rams, who on paper, in theory, have less talent than the Dolphins (the theoretical talent on our roster is a notion that really needs to be re-evaluated too).



