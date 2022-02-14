 How Close is Miami? | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

How Close is Miami?

Cincinnati was the Cinderella story of the season, a team that went 6-26 the previous two years. No one expected the Bengals to go far in the postseason, yet they kept hanging in there and finding ways to win.

The Rams started 7-1, had a few hiccups but were clearly one of the better teams in the NFC. When the Bengals shut down the run game and Beckham got hurt, the Rams found another way to win.

Watching the super bowl, I came away feeling like Miami isn't far away. I believe they are closer than people think.

Thoughts? Are Dolphin fans excited?
 
Using a baseline of 2011>2020 and the number OF BIG holes compared to 2021, yup, closer. Considering PHIL got in, even closer. Close enough MIA should be a playoff team in 2022? Too many unknowns
 
Forever the optimist....... Nothing wrong with that.

I don't believe there is any possible way to tell, and while we can speculate, you have to at least acknowledge that, as of now, we have a new, first time, HC and offensive staff (bringing in a new and difficult to master philosophy), a roster that is at least 30% (likely more) unknown and unknowable, a QB that is still (whether ppl want to admit it or not) a ?, a shortage of skills under contract, and an O-line that is young, and didn't look good at all when they last took the field.

I'm sure I left things out, but that's more than enough to make the point. There isn't enough actual evidence, in multiple areas, on which to base an informed opinion.
 
McDaniel is starting out with a 5-12 team masquerading as a team on the edge of the playoffs. The team was mis-managed but did over-achieve. Our team needs 2 play makers on offense along with a redesigned OL. On D we need a true Mike and another edge to compliment so we are probably 2 play makers away there as well IMO.

Having said that there is no way to tell how far away we may be without FA and the draft. The draft help is more of a longshot than FA. With all of the changes, not only in the coaching ranks, we are going to be a different team than we have seen in the past (hopefully) ... Mickey D's hands are full but like my momma always told me when I had too much on my plate .... get a bigger plate.

I need to see the finished product before I can venture a guess.
 
Minimum 2 years away. Rebuild in full effect.

I'll just note that the Offensive Rookie of the Year was Ja'Marr Chase .... whom I loved and advocated for endlessly this past offseason. Defensive Player of the Year was TJ Watt, another player I advocated for endlessly when he came out. Just a kick in the teeth when we're constantly rebuilding and the talent is there for us to get and we keep ...... not ........ getting it ................. or worse just let it leave like we did with Minkah and are about to do with Gesicki.

Ugh, this rebuilding crap needs to end ... and it ending starts with KEEPING OUR TALENT and then drafting the talent that's right there to be had. Let's start to get this junk right please.

Cincinnati was unwinnable just a few seasons ago ... and they got the QB everyone in our organization but Coach Flo worked to get. They faced a Rams team with the young gun offensive guru who typically is the smartest and most innovative guy in the room. We can get that QB in our rebuild ... who knows maybe it's Tua. We might have the latest flavor of the month smartest, most innovative young gun offensive guru ..... so I ask you. If the Rams and Bengals both were deserving of winning a Super Bowl .............. why not us?
 
Having watched a lot of 7-10 to 9-8 teams, MIA could compete. The O is the albatross
 
A competent quarterback surrounded by good talent (Matthew Stafford) can win a SuperBowl. Miami has not had good talent since Wanstaadt was coach. We have wasted three quarterbacks betting on the theory that a quarterback can carry a no talent team to the promised land. It is going to take several years and a better general manager to fix this mess.
 
No question. It is rare for first year head coaches to have success. However, a lot of that is simply because they are usually taking over bad teams.

Miami is very good on one half of the ball, and have managed two consecutive winning seasons. Obviously, there is a lot of work to do on offense. I wouldn't be surprised if the Dolphins had about six new starters on that side if the ball.

But, the Cincinnati run does give me hope. There are similarities there.
 
