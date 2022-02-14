How Close is Miami?

SF Dolphin Fan
May 27, 2005
17,739
15,239
Cincinnati was the Cinderella story of the season, a team that went 6-26 the previous two years. No one expected the Bengals to go far in the postseason, yet they kept hanging in there and finding ways to win.
The Rams started 7-1, had a few hiccups but were clearly one of the better teams in the NFC. When the Bengals shut down the run game and Beckham got hurt, the Rams found another way to win.
Watching the super bowl, I came away feeling like Miami isn't far away. I believe they are closer than people think.
Thoughts? Are Dolphin fans excited?
