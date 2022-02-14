How Close is Miami?

Minimum 2 years away. Rebuild in full effect.



I'll just note that the Offensive Rookie of the Year was Ja'Marr Chase .... whom I loved and advocated for endlessly this past offseason. Defensive Player of the Year was TJ Watt, another player I advocated for endlessly when he came out. Just a kick in the teeth when we're constantly rebuilding and the talent is there for us to get and we keep ...... not ........ getting it ................. or worse just let it leave like we did with Minkah and are about to do with Gesicki.



Ugh, this rebuilding crap needs to end ... and it ending starts with KEEPING OUR TALENT and then drafting the talent that's right there to be had. Let's start to get this junk right please.



Cincinnati was unwinnable just a few seasons ago ... and they got the QB everyone in our organization but Coach Flo worked to get. They faced a Rams team with the young gun offensive guru who typically is the smartest and most innovative guy in the room. We can get that QB in our rebuild ... who knows maybe it's Tua. We might have the latest flavor of the month smartest, most innovative young gun offensive guru ..... so I ask you. If the Rams and Bengals both were deserving of winning a Super Bowl .............. why not us?