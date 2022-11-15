 How crappy would it be | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

How crappy would it be

F

Fuhbawl

Active Roster
Joined
Jan 18, 2022
Messages
223
Reaction score
614
Age
43
Location
Dade
If Flores was still coaching, we had a dual-OC thing, and Tua was on some other team lighting it up and we had Jacoby Brisset while waiting for our newly acquired qb to finish his suspension for putting his johnson on masseuses? Tyreek Hill is on the Jets. We have no draft picks at all, because it all went to the surprise ejaculator. We have no money for free agents lile Tyreek, because it all went to the surprise ejaculator.

I didn't want to live in that world before even knowing that we'd get Tyreek and a coach who is McCoachin and damn.

I gotta get to a game soon before I can't afford one. The days of last minute $35 seats is over.

I'm horny. Regards
 
superphin

superphin

don't go clown shoes on us
Club Member
Joined
Jan 16, 2003
Messages
13,367
Reaction score
48,709
Location
Warm inside a Tauntaun
Very crappy.

82f374f45aceabdf614752672da9607b.png
 
jimthefin

jimthefin

Active Roster
Joined
Mar 3, 2004
Messages
3,774
Reaction score
5,503
I could not have cheered for Watson.

I would not be able to pick a new team to cheer for so i think I would have just stopped caring about the NFL.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top Bottom