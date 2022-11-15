How crappy would it be

If Flores was still coaching, we had a dual-OC thing, and Tua was on some other team lighting it up and we had Jacoby Brisset while waiting for our newly acquired qb to finish his suspension for putting his johnson on masseuses? Tyreek Hill is on the Jets. We have no draft picks at all, because it all went to the surprise ejaculator. We have no money for free agents lile Tyreek, because it all went to the surprise ejaculator.



I didn't want to live in that world before even knowing that we'd get Tyreek and a coach who is McCoachin and damn.



I gotta get to a game soon before I can't afford one. The days of last minute $35 seats is over.



I'm horny. Regards