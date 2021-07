The rumors I heard during the draft were that Miami had Wirfs and Becton at the top of their T wishlist and tried unsuccessfully to trade up. AJ was less of a sure thing. He was a guy with great tools who hadn't put it all together on the field and there were some very reasonable circumstances to explain that. He could potentially end up the best of the bunch or end up being a bust. I also think fans don't realize how good Hunt was at RT last season. And his composite numbers don't reflect how much he improved during the season. Hunt was our best offensive lineman by the end of the season.