How did the Madrid game go?

Been busier than hell this week so I missed the game and haven't really been able to read up on it besides the score. Looked pretty ho-hum based on the box score but how did we look? What went well? What didn't?
 
They won.
They looked pretty awful, should have lost but Washintgon fumbled a punt return with like 2 mins to go. Then in OT Mariota threw a pick and that was it.

If you can imagine two teams trying to lose, that kinda sums it up.
 
