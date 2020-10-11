How do we feel about Robert Hunt today

Bopkin02
Seasoned Veteran
- Joined
- Feb 25, 2003
- Messages
- 1,739
- Reaction score
- 1,107
- Age
- 53
- Location
- East Petersburg, PA
I have to admit, I kept meaning to watch him, but I really got so caught up in all the scoring that I forgot.
Did anyone pay attention to how Hunt did today, making his first start at right tackle?
He didn't get called out for anything bad- no holding, no horrible gaffs- so i guess that is good. Did anyone pay attention and can give a decent review of how he did matching up in his first start?
Did anyone pay attention to how Hunt did today, making his first start at right tackle?
He didn't get called out for anything bad- no holding, no horrible gaffs- so i guess that is good. Did anyone pay attention and can give a decent review of how he did matching up in his first start?