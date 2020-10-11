How do we feel about Robert Hunt today

Bopkin02

Bopkin02

I have to admit, I kept meaning to watch him, but I really got so caught up in all the scoring that I forgot.
Did anyone pay attention to how Hunt did today, making his first start at right tackle?
He didn't get called out for anything bad- no holding, no horrible gaffs- so i guess that is good. Did anyone pay attention and can give a decent review of how he did matching up in his first start?
 
MDFINFAN

MDFINFAN

He played RT, not RG.
 
illscriptures

illscriptures

He seemed to not be noted for any glaring missed assignments, which is usually a good thing. I thought our oline as a whole looked the best they have in the last 5+ years, maybe more. The defense was great, the oline was great. Even Bobby McCain was great today.
 
finfinfin

finfinfin

As others have mentioned on this site it may be due to him being a very raw prospect coming into the NFL:

sports.yahoo.com

From nothing to something: Robert Hunt’s improbable journey from one-stop sign town to the NFL

Robert Hunt’s journey from tiny Wiergate, Texas, to the NFL likely wouldn’t have happened if not for a chance encounter.
sports.yahoo.com sports.yahoo.com

Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns' Robert Hunt 'Knew God Had A Plan' | The Draft Network

It was an old, black car. That is all Robert Hunt really remembers.He does not know cars because he ...
thedraftnetwork.com thedraftnetwork.com
 
deester11

deester11

Fire Grier! Ok I'm done. I guess we will see the flame on people when they lose again.

Hunt did fine. I saw good strength...some techniques that can be cleaned up but overall solid work. Better than I imagined.
 
BigNastyFish

BigNastyFish

Super good news IMO. The kid looked like he belonged on the field!

Huge accomplishment for a rookie like him with less than top tier college comp.

Him and Big Fish look rather Nasty together!

I love it!

:lol:
 
S

Sirspud

I've seen us lose so many games owing to bad offensive tackle play, with some of those being veterans who were supposed to be ok, so anytime we throw a rookie out there and he doesn't get us killed it feels like a win.

I would like to see what people see in a more detailed analysis of him.
 
