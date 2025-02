Considering there are no contract disputes and this is not a toxic/leverage situation and theres no reason we have to trade him, I want a 1st, and I know thats high but thats what I'm asking for. Maybe would take a 2nd and a 4th and a 5th or something but Im not letting him just walk out the door. Ramsey is still a really good player and at some point(Im hoping this year) he's going to transition to FS like Charles Woodson did and I really think he's going to be fantastic there which will extend his career. This team needs dawgs and leaders so unless they really want to pony up, Im keeping Ramsey as we transition to a younger team that is going to need leaders like him to show the young guns the way.