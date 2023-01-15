How do we fix this team for next season?

allsilverdreams
Make a few Assistant coach changes and the D coordinator. Take away the play calling from McD .
Make some cap space by cutting some dead weight.
Need a few QB,RB,CB,TE,OT,C,LB and a new K.
Must address the back up QB for sure.Teddy was trash .
I hope we can make some cap room . This will be our biggest issue to resolve.
