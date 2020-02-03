How do you Design a Defense to Stop the Athletic Quarterbacks?

I've watched football for a long time and I'm not sure I've seen a better talent at quarterback than Patrick Mahomes.



Sure, he still has a tendency to make those Bret Favre type mistakes at times, but he's also just 24 years old. His combination of athletic ability, arm strength. leadership and moxie is incredible.



The AFC, the NFL for that matter, is going to have to deal with him for a long time. But it's not just Mahomes. There's a new breed of athletic quarterbacks who are near impossible to defend, Jackson and Murray to name a few.



Flores is a defensive coach and that could work in Miami's favor as the Dolphins put together a team that will hopefully be in the running for many years to come.



Besides trying to find the next Mahomes, what would you do on defense to defend these athletic quarterbacks?