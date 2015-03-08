 How do you feel about Suh? | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

How do you feel about Suh?

How do you feel about the (impending) Suh signing?

  • Great, I can't wait to watch this defense!

    Votes: 165 67.6%

  • Meh, it should help the defense, but i'm more worried about the offense.

    Votes: 14 5.7%

  • Too much money for one player that isn't a Quarterback

    Votes: 25 10.2%

  • It's worth the money if it gets results

    Votes: 40 16.4%
  • Total voters
    244
No but im happy....................:lol:
 
sure it does... but at the same time I worry the impact it has down the road
 
I'm torn between..

A) Great, I can't wait to watch this defense!
B) Too much money for one player that isn't a Quarterback

I want to see how the next few days pan out before i vote. Right now It looks like we are robbing Peter (Our Offense) to pay Paul (Our Defense).
 
LandShark13 said:
I'm torn between..

A) Great, I can't wait to watch this defense!
B) Too much money for one player that isn't a Quarterback

I want to see how the next few days pan out before i vote. Right now It looks like we are robbing Peter (Our Offense) to pay Paul (Our Defense).
I completely agree with this. I know the draft might be offensive heavy, however rookies rarely make an big impact in their first season.
 
jizz-in-my-pants-o.gif
 
So last week we decided to move on from Wheeler and Ellerbe and are about to sign Suh ?

Outstanding :up:

The defense got a whole lot better quickly. Now go find a mike LB and a CB to start opposite Grimes
 
fishfanmiami said:
So last week we decided to move on from Wheeler and Ellerbe and are about to sign Suh ?

Outstanding :up:

The defense got a whole lot better quickly. Now go find a mike LB and a CB to start opposite Grimes
Yeah this is pretty much what I think. Basically we trade Wheeler, Elerbe and Finnagen for Suh. That's a deal I'll make every day.
 
Birdmond said:
Yeah this is pretty much what I think. Basically we trade Wheeler, Elerbe and Finnagen for Suh. That's a deal I'll make every day.
Unfortunately its not quite this simple. Yes we cut those players to make room but we also substantially diminished the amount we can pay other positions on the team. w/o having seen the contract or its numbers I will assume its back loaded to allow the team to make a push in the first few years of the contract.

One thing you can say about Mike T is he always seems to take a win now approach. Anxious to see what other moves are in store.
 
LandShark13 said:
One thing you can say about Mike T is he always seems to take a win now approach. Anxious to see what other moves are in store.
That's Mike for sure and just maybe it will work this time fingers crossed.
I could see him dealing picks for players as well. That's his MO.
 
Found this and see why so many were excited and I am sure I would have voted that way 8 years ago too. But as I have lived through the whole Suh and beyond era then of course the option is and should have been...too much money
 
