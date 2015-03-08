How do you feel about Suh?

I completely agree with this. I know the draft might be offensive heavy, however rookies rarely make an big impact in their first season.I'm torn between..
A) Great, I can't wait to watch this defense!
B) Too much money for one player that isn't a Quarterback
I want to see how the next few days pan out before i vote. Right now It looks like we are robbing Peter (Our Offense) to pay Paul (Our Defense).
So last week we decided to move on from Wheeler and Ellerbe and are about to sign Suh ?
Outstanding :up:
The defense got a whole lot better quickly. Now go find a mike LB and a CB to start opposite Grimes
Yeah this is pretty much what I think. Basically we trade Wheeler, Elerbe and Finnagen for Suh. That's a deal I'll make every day.
One thing you can say about Mike T is he always seems to take a win now approach. Anxious to see what other moves are in store.